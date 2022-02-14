Many Rewards Available For Info On Missing Portland Pickles' Mascot

Photo: Getty Images

The search is still on for the Portland Pickles' beloved mascot: Dillon T. Pickle.

The costume of Dillon was sitting in a black duffel bag when he was taken by a porch pirate in Southwest Portland last week, according to KATU . The bag was misplaced during a recent flight and ended up getting delivered to the Pickles' office after business hours, reporters say. The team claims they didn't get a notification from Delta Air Lines.

What's endearing about the tragic situation is how many people and organizations are rallying for Dillon's return. Sports mascots from around the country are spreading the word about the missing mascot.

Some businesses are offering some nice rewards for information about the pilfered pickle:

"Everything from pizza to pasta, from concert tickets to Blazer tickets, to a collection of pickle books from Powell's, to an expensive bottle of bourbon, to $1,000 worth of pickles," reporters say.

The collegiate baseball team is hoping to get him back before the start of the season. Despite the vigorous support, the Portland Pickles are also considering a future without Dillon.

"Right now, it’s one day at a time for us. That’s our mentality," Ross Campbell , the team's general manager, says. "But we may have to get to the point where it’s next man up. Of course, we have 'Little P' who’s the Gherkins mascot. That's our other team, but that’s not Dillon, let me make that very clear."