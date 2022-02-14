ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Many Rewards Available For Info On Missing Portland Pickles' Mascot

By Zuri Anderson
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmE0p_0eEJhkn100
Photo: Getty Images

The search is still on for the Portland Pickles' beloved mascot: Dillon T. Pickle.

The costume of Dillon was sitting in a black duffel bag when he was taken by a porch pirate in Southwest Portland last week, according to KATU . The bag was misplaced during a recent flight and ended up getting delivered to the Pickles' office after business hours, reporters say. The team claims they didn't get a notification from Delta Air Lines.

What's endearing about the tragic situation is how many people and organizations are rallying for Dillon's return. Sports mascots from around the country are spreading the word about the missing mascot.

Some businesses are offering some nice rewards for information about the pilfered pickle:

"Everything from pizza to pasta, from concert tickets to Blazer tickets, to a collection of pickle books from Powell's, to an expensive bottle of bourbon, to $1,000 worth of pickles," reporters say.

The collegiate baseball team is hoping to get him back before the start of the season. Despite the vigorous support, the Portland Pickles are also considering a future without Dillon.

"Right now, it’s one day at a time for us. That’s our mentality," Ross Campbell , the team's general manager, says. "But we may have to get to the point where it’s next man up. Of course, we have 'Little P' who’s the Gherkins mascot. That's our other team, but that’s not Dillon, let me make that very clear."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAPT

Mascots across the US help search for missing mascot

PORTLAND, Ore. — The reward is growing for the return of Dillon T. Pickle, the mascot of the Portland Pickles baseball team. He hasn't been seen since a porch pirate stole the mascot costume earlier this week. Now fans are ponying up various items for his safe return —from...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KGW

What's in a name? The story behind Hawthorne Boulevard's name

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stretching just over three miles through the heart of Portland's southeast side, it's one of the city's main thoroughfares, a street that's home to eclectic and local shops with a vibrant food scene. We know it today as Hawthorne Boulevard but it's gone by many other names.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Oodles of Glass Floats This Week in Lincoln City: An Antique Oregon Coast Valentine

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Like some sort of planetary convergence, Antique and Collectible Week and Valentine's Day coincide on the central Oregon coast with a mass of glass float drops. The week-long festival in Lincoln City starts just as Valentine's Day weekend gets underway, and thus begins a flood of glass floats – both new and artisan-created, as well as the antique Japanese floats of decades past.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascots#The Portland Pickles#Delta Air Lines#Picklesbaseball#Wickles Pickles
KCBY

Porch pirate pilfers Portland Pickles mascot amid airline delivery dill-emma

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone stole the Portland Pickles baseball mascot "Dillon the Pickle” off of a porch in southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. The baseball team said the mascot costume was misplaced on a recent flight and delivered to the Pickles’ office in Southeast Portland after business hours. The team said they did not receive a notification from the airline.
PORTLAND, OR
WQAD

Have you seen this pickle? | Portland Pickles mascot missing after front porch heist

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dillon T. Pickle, the beloved — if somewhat controversial — Portland Pickles mascot is missing. According to the baseball team, the mascot costume was in checked luggage that got lost on the way back from a trip to the Dominican Republic. Dillon was supposed to make it back to Portland on Jan. 31 but never got past customs at JFK.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
405
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy