Panthers make final moves to complete coaching staff

By Anthony Rizzuti
 1 day ago
Less than 24 hours after the completion of the 2021 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers did a little completing of their own.

As reported by Darin Gantt, Matt Rhule’s revamped coaching staff is now locked in. Three moves—all of which came on the offensive side of the ball—were made official by the team late Monday afternoon.

One of which was the hiring of new wide receivers coach Joe Dailey—a nugget ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel noted a few hours prior. Dailey, who most recently headed the wideouts over at Boston College for the past few seasons, will be replacing Frisman Jackson in the role.

Additionally, like Jackson, tight ends coach Brian Angelichio is leaving the organization for an opportunity elsewhere. Kevin Gilbride, a defensive analyst for Carolina in 2021 and the former tight ends coach under offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo back in New York, will now assume those duties.

Lastly, the opening left by assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.’s jump to the Giants will be filled by Robert Kugler. The 29-year-old—along with stints at the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of Washington and Appalachian State University—worked under new Panthers offensive line coach James Campen as an assistant with the Houston Texans in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy