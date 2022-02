The best metroidvanias are games that provide massive maps to explore, obstacles to conquer, and progression systems that provide constant "eureka" moments during your journey. Metroidvanias are one of the more popular genres out there, and with the gap between new Castlevania or Metroid games usually being lengthy, seeing the best elements of those franchises combined into games that find fascinating new ways to put a unique spin on the formula makes for some great entertainment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO