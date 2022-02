CSI: Vegas delivered a treat for longtime fans of the franchise when it debuted in 2021 by bringing back William Petersen and Jorja Fox to reprise their roles as Gil and Sara. Fans then got some bad news with the confirmation that neither star will be returning for Season 2, but now there's a silver lining to losing those two original series stars: another familiar face may be arriving if all goes well with negotiations. Marg Helgenberger is reportedly in talks to return to the franchise for the Vegas spinoff thanks to its renewal.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO