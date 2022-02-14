ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

(PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: NEAR-RECORD VALENTINE’S DAY SPENDING

WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine's Day spending is expected to reach its...

www.wfmz.com

fox29.com

Valentine's Day 2022: Spending expected to near $24B

The nation's largest retail trade group estimated that consumers are going to collectively dole out nearly $24 billion on Valentine's Day this year, marking the second-highest year on record. This year's projection is an increase from the $21.8 billion consumers spent in 2021, according to an annual survey by National...
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Is Valentine's Day The Best Time To Propose?

It might sound really cheugy, but proposing on Valentine's Day may actually be one of the best times to pop the question!. While the top ranked and most preferred way to get engaged is over a romantic dinner, 47% of people surveyed say that during a holiday is pretty good too!
CELEBRATIONS
WATN Local Memphis

How much will Americans spend this Valentine's Day?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people around the country are shelling out money for their significant other. According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, this could be the second most expensive Valentine's Day since 2004. Americans are expected to spend $23.9...
MEMPHIS, TN
A Cup of Jo

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Relationship

Happy Galentine’s Day! If you want to surprise your friend with a treat that shows that you “get” her, how about a book you know she’d love; cozy socks to wear on your walks together; or a sweet card listing all the reasons you love her.
CELEBRATIONS
NBC Connecticut

Inflation Means Price Jumps for Dinner and a Dozen Roses This Valentine's Day

They say love doesn't cost a thing, but Valentine's Day is a different story. For starters, anyone going on a date on the Feb. 14 holiday can expect to pay top dollar for a table for two. Restaurants, which have been under pressure since the very start of the pandemic, are charging more for meals to combat ongoing staffing challenges and higher food costs.
BUSINESS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The Year I Stopped Celebrating Valentine’s & Buried It Six Feet Under

There are a million reasons people don't celebrate Valentine's Day and one very particular time comes to mind. It was the year I buried Valentine's for good. I mean let's be honest. You can and should be celebrating your love for someone else on every other day of the year. If you need a specific holiday to do something special for them the relationship might already be doomed. I think it is truly an over-commercialized day where people feel like they have to spend too much money on someone else. I've seen people with so much anxiety and stress over gift-giving and that in no way is my definition of love.
CELEBRATIONS
movin925.com

BUSTED! Valentine’s Day Edition (02/09/22)

Today we’re doing a special VALENTINE’S DAY edition of Busted! This segment is all about you telling us your worst cheating story EVER. Ready to call your significant other out? We definitely are.
fox5atlanta.com

Average consumer will spend $175 on Valentine's Day gifts, data shows

While many people view Valentine's Day as a cash-grab for greeting card companies, love is still in the air for millions of romantics who plan to celebrate the holiday this year. More than half (53%) of Americans plan to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2022, spending about $175 on average, according...
MATTHEW SHAY
KXAN

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Amazon Is Having a Secret Valentine's Day 2022 Sale and These Are the Best Deals

When we think of Valentine’s Day gifts, we normally think of roses, chocolates and even jewelry. But this year, Amazon is shaking things up with some seriously sweet discounts on super useful home devices and technology. An unconventional route, for sure, but we’re certainly not complaining, because winter is the best for hunkering down and making your home as comfortable and entertaining as it can be. Here are some of Amazon’s best device deals for Valentine’s Day 2022.
SHOPPING
Parade

15 Outlander-Themed Gifts for Valentine's Day, Because Nothing Is More Romantic Than Being Days Away From Season 6!

Season 6 of Outlander won’t debut in time for Valentine’s Day like Season 5 did in 2020—but new episodes aren’t too far away! So, while we wait for the Season 6 premiere to unfold on Sunday, March 6, what could be more appropriate than to give your Outlander-loving sweetheart (or yourself!) a gift fit for a Sassenach or Highlander?
FOOD & DRINKS
fashionisers.com

Take Your Valentine’s Day Game To The Next Level With These Sexy Valentine’s Day Dresses

It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
manofmany.com

Shop Smarter This Valentine’s Day: 10 Gifts For Every Budget

Ah Valentine’s Day, the Hallmark gift-iversary has returned once more and expectations are high this year. But as much as we’d love to make the ideal impression on that special someone, one simple fact remains – gift-giving is an expensive process. From roses and lingerie to chocolates and getaways, the best Valentine’s Day gifts aren’t exactly cost-effective and penny-pinching will get you nowhere in the romance stakes. Thankfully, there’s more than one way to get your money’s worth this Valentine’s Day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
6abc

Top-selling Valentine's Day candies by state revealed

The type of candy you get from your valentine might depend on what state you're in. A list of the top-selling Valentine's Day candies for each state was released, according to candystore.com. The list was created based off sales data from the past 14 years from online bulk candy store and industry partners, the company said.
RETAIL

