ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

Cullman County crash kills Hartselle, Vinemont women

By Eric Fleischauer Metro Editor
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

A three-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 31 left one Hartselle woman and one Vinemont woman dead, according to state troopers.

Sarah Elizabeth Onks, 26, of Hartselle, and Carol Janine Pope, 56, of Vinemont, died in the 7:35 a.m. wreck, troopers said.

According to troopers, Pope drove her 2019 Chevy Malibu into the wrong lane of travel on U.S. 31 about 3 miles north of Vinemont, where she struck a 2006 Mazda 6I. Pope's vehicle then collided head on with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Onks. Onks and Pope were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers, and the driver of the Mazda was not injured.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Vinemont, AL
City
Hartselle, AL
Hartselle, AL
Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Accidents
County
Cullman County, AL
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
The Associated Press

As Canada protests persist, so do challenges for Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has endured bitter divisions in the past, but the current wave of disruptive protests over COVID-19 restrictions is unprecedented in the extent it has undermined public trust in government leadership, starting at the top with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Monday, as criticism of his...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Traffic Accident#Chevy
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Valieva skates into first place after Olympic short program

BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva skated off the Olympic ice with the lead in the women’s short program and tears in her eyes. They were not tears of joy. The enormous pressure and scrutiny on the 15-year-old Russian dynamo, who is at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, appeared to finally get to her Tuesday night. Despite an incredible performance by the standards of just about anyone else, Valieva could hardly hold it together while she awaited her scores.
SPORTS
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
197
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy