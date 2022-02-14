Cullman County crash kills Hartselle, Vinemont women

A three-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 31 left one Hartselle woman and one Vinemont woman dead, according to state troopers.

Sarah Elizabeth Onks, 26, of Hartselle, and Carol Janine Pope, 56, of Vinemont, died in the 7:35 a.m. wreck, troopers said.

According to troopers, Pope drove her 2019 Chevy Malibu into the wrong lane of travel on U.S. 31 about 3 miles north of Vinemont, where she struck a 2006 Mazda 6I. Pope's vehicle then collided head on with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Onks. Onks and Pope were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers, and the driver of the Mazda was not injured.

Troopers are investigating the crash.