Michigan State

Are West Michigan’s Sand Dunes Disappearing?

By Lauren Gordon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan is home to a large collection of "living" sand dunes, which means they're constantly moving and eroding. As we Michiganders know, you can visit the same beach twice and get a different view each time! However, in recent years researchers have noticed Michigan's sand dunes are increasingly covered by vegetation...

Why Did All The Fashion Bug Stores in West Michigan Close?

I was recently passing through Plainwell, MI when I was struck by a long forgotten memory of yet another now-closed retailer, Fashion Bug. The former store at 411 Oaks Crossing is long gone, but I was curious to know what happened to the ill-fated chain. I've done the research so you don't have to!
PLAINWELL, MI
This Unique & Dumpy House In Detroit Selling For $20,000

There are some listings that just make me laugh, and although this one in particular in Detroit is a total dump, it almost seems worth it for the price of $20,000. that really isn't a whole lot, but when you take a look at it, you see there's an awful lot of work to be done. The one thing that really jumped out at me was the fact that the interior, as trashed as it is, it's actually really cool. The curved doorways, tilework, and bar sets this place up for some potential, but be prepared to spend thousands in renovations:
DETROIT, MI
What is the Official State Dog of Michigan?

In elementary school we learned all about Michigan's state symbols, many of which are animals. If the robin is our official state bird, our state fish the trout, and Michigan's official state game mammal the white tailed deer, what is our official state dog breed?. I started delving into this...
MICHIGAN STATE
How Did Google Map Mackinac Island?

As all Michiganders know, cars are not allowed on Mackinac Island. So, how is it that Google Maps has pictures? The creative workaround is pure Michigan. Remember how we used to get directions? First, you actually had to talk to someone, and then you'd get an answer something like, "turn left just yonder there, past McClain's farm. If you get to the Zephyr gas station, you went too far."
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Historic Schuler’s Restaurant in Marshall to get $2M Makeover

That's a lot of cheese! The state of Michigan has awarded a $725,000+ grant that will be added to private funds to revitalize this Marshall institution. Schuler's has been a landmark in Marshall since 1909. For more than a century, this family-owned restaurant has been feeding families, celebrating special occasions, and making memories. There have been a few changes along the way and more are to come. Let's answer some questions:
A Mysterious Underground Room Discovered In Jackson, 2020

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever stumbled across something completely unexpected? I mean something so cool, mysterious, and obviously historical that it leaves you completely baffled? Well, that's exactly what happened on the east side of Jackson on East Michigan Avenue.
JACKSON, MI
Rain, Wind, Ice then Snow: West Michigan Winter Storm on the Way

A variety of winter weather will affect several areas in West Michigan from Wednesday through early Friday morning. Several weather alerts have been issued for counties in the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Sign and the Name will Stay the Same as Bud’s Bar Reopens in Schoolcraft

If it ain't broke... Bud's Bar is returning to Schoolcraft, and the new owners will keep the familiar name and the iconic sign when they reopen this spring. The small town of Schoolcraft was shocked when Bud's Bar unexpectedly closed in 2019. That a local favorite would close on Superbowl Sunday with no advance notice to customers or staff is unbelievable. A fixture since 1952, Bud's became famous for their olive burgers (with green and black olives, plus bleu cheese) and the Bud Burger stacked high with ham, pepper-jack cheese, green olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Then, the Coronavirus pandemic happened and disrupted many businesses, hitting local restaurants hard. Bud's Bar survived the shutdown, but then suddenly shut the doors.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
The Michigan Connection To Chicago’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre

It's interesting. We just passed the 93rd anniversary of the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre, where seven members of the Bugs Moran gang were gunned down in a Lincoln Park garage. Moran was quoted the next day on the front page of the Chicago Tribune as saying "Only Capone kills like that". But there's a Michigan connection. No, not the silly rumor about Capone having a house off Gull Road in Kalamazoo. It's a real connection to the city of St. Joseph.
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
This 8,000 Sq. Ft. ‘Home’ in Dorr Is For Sale And Offers More… and More

I've seen enough TV home rehab shows to know you have to have a lot of imagination. For this property in Dorr, Michigan, maybe even more than that. All the regular real estate sales terminology comes to mind. "Fixer-upper", "see it not for what it is, but for what it can be", all those cliches apply here, to this former schoolhouse that became a family home over fifty years ago.
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
These Are Some of Michigan’s Coolest Water Towers

I've always had a fascination and liking for the water towers we have in Michigan, even though I had absolutely no idea what their purpose is. It's possible I may have learned about them when I was a kid, but I always just thought they were used to store water. But then how does it get there and how does it come out? Luckily HKY Water had the answer I was looking for:
MICHIGAN STATE
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades SUV Comes With Factory Installed Snorkel

Almost all of us will never see the darkest jungles of Africa or ever delve into to the swampiest of marshes in the South, this new Ford SUV may make you want to do just that. The Chicago Auto Show is underway and Ford has chosen to debut it's newest SUV, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades at McCormick Place this week. But the one thing that stands out about it is the factory equipped snorkel.
CHICAGO, IL
