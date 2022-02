The University of Jamestown Department of Music is continuing its new concert series featuring the Black-Schlossman Organ in historic Voorhees Chapel. The second concert of the series will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, with a performance by Richard “Dick” Morris. The concert is open to the public with a freewill offering at the door.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO