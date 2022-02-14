ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams expected to tap charter school backer for citywide education panel

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
Mayor Adams is expected to appoint Joe Belluck, but the appointment has not yet been formally announced. Stephen Yang

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to tap the head of the State University of New York’s charter school committee to serve on the city’s Panel for Education policy, The Post has learned.

Attorney Joe Belluck, who chairs the SUNY board that authorizes charter schools, will make his debut on the Department of Education oversight panel on Wednesday, sources said.

While often perceived as a rubber stamp for City Hall education policies, the 15-person panel has considerable say over matters ranging from DOE contracts to new schools.

Belluck’s expected appointment buoyed charter school supporters accustomed to hostility from City Hall during the de Blasio administration.

Adams and schools Chancellor David Banks are viewed as less adversarial and some see the selection a positive indicator.

“It’s a good sign,” a charter network executive told The Post. “Hopefully things won’t be as obstructionist and frustrating as they have been from a city perspective.”

Charter opponents criticized the selection.

“Appointing Belluck to the PEP is like putting the fox in charge of the hen house — a huge conflict of interest given how the interests of charters are diametrically opposed to our public schools, by taking more and more resources and space,” said activist Leonie Haimson of the group Class Size Matters.

Attorney Joe Belluck is expected to make his debut on the Department of Education oversight panel on Wednesday.

Citing the need to provide educational choice for parents in areas with low performing schools, charter school supporters are pushing for an expansion of the sector.

Belluck previously told The Post that parental interest in charters is driven by superior academic metrics.

“The numbers speak for themselves,’’ said Joseph Belluck, chairman of the SUNY board’s charter-school committee, to The Post. “The results speak to why parents are knocking down the doors to get into our charter schools.”

But with both houses of the state Legislature under Democrat control, calls to lift the cap on charter schools have been rejected.

Charter school supporters are pushing for an expansion of the sector.

City mayors are responsible for appointing nine PEP members, while each borough presidents selects one. A final member is chosen by city parent leaders.

A scheduled PEP meeting was canceled last month because not enough appointees had been secured.

City Hall and the DOE declined to comment on Belluck’s appointment because it has not yet been formally announced.

