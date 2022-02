February is Black History Month, and among the many great achievements to celebrate are those of Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller. Fuller lived from 1872-1953, and performed ground-breaking research on the physical changes that take place in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Fuller studied under Alois Alzheimer, the man for whom the disease is named. In 1919 Fuller became part of the faculty at Boston University School of Medicine, where he stayed until 1933. From then until his death, he held a private practice as a physician, neurologist and psychiatrist.

