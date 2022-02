A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. Patients wishing to research their doctors ahead of time will likely find incomplete, inaccurate and missing disciplinary actions — information that exists but kept secret from public view.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO