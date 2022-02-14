ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

This Week in Calhoun County Sports – Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Softball, and Wrestling

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago
Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Feb. 14-19

Basketball

MONDAY

SUBREGION MATCHUPS

GIRLS

1A: JCA at Sumiton Christian

1A: Cornerstone at Ragland

2A: Ider at Spring Garden

2A: Locust Fork at Westminster-Oak Mountain

2A: Ranburne at Vincent (SE)

3A: Saks at Ohatchee

3A: Piedmont at Childersburg

4A: Etowah at Anniston

4A: Handley at Cherokee County

5A: Alexandria at Ramsay

5A: Brewbaker Tech at Talladega (SE)

6A: Shades Valley at Oxford

TUESDAY

SUBREGION MATCHUPS

BOYS

1A: Ragland at Cornerstone

1A: Sumiton Christian at Faith Christian

2A: North Sand Mountain at Spring Garden

2A: Sand Rock at Section

3A: Saks at Piedmont

3A: Weaver at Childersburg

4A: Etowah at Handley

4A: Anniston at Jacksonville

5A: Alexandria at Ramsay

5A: Clay Central at Brewbaker Tech (SE)

6A: Woodlawn at Oxford

NORTHEAST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

(At Jacksonville State)

WEDNESDAY

9:00 – 7A Girls: Vestavia Hills vs. Huntsville

10:30 – 7A Boys: Vestavia Hills vs. Huntsville

Noon – 7A Girls: Sparkman vs. Hewitt Trussville

1:30 – 7A Boys: Sparkman vs. Spain Park

THURSDAY

9:00 – 6A Girls: Chelsea/Jasper vs. Huffman/Pell City

10:30 – 6A Boys: Homewood/Jasper vs. Huffman/Springville

Noon – 6A Girls: Minor/Mountain Brook vs. Oxford/Shades Valley

1:30 – 6A Boys: Minor/Mountain Brook vs. Oxford/Woodlawn

3:00 – 3A Girls: Childersburg/Piedmont vs. Collinsville/Plainview

4:30 – 3A Boys: Childersburg/Weaver vs. Hokes Bluff/Sylvania

6:00 – 3A Girls: Ohatchee/Saks vs. Sylvania/Geraldine

7:30 – 3A Boys: Piedmont/Saks vs. Plainview/Geraldine

FRIDAY

9:00 – 5A Girls: Ramsay/Alexandria vs. Sardis/Fairview

10:30 – 5A Boys: Ramsay/Alexandria vs. Boaz/Fairview

12:00 – 5A Girls: Moody/Carver vs. Guntersville/Douglas

1:30 – 5A Boys: Moody/Leeds vs. Guntersville/Douglas

3:00 – 2A Girls: Midfield/Southeastern vs. Spring Garden/Ider

4:30 – 2A Boys: Midfield/Southeastern vs. Spring Garden/North Sand Mountain

6:00 – 2A Girls: Locust Fork/Westminster-Oak Mountain vs. Pisgah/Sand Rock

7:30 – 2A Boys: Cleveland/Westminster-Oak Mountain vs. Section/Sand Rock

SATURDAY

9:00 – 4A Girls: Anniston/Etowah vs. New Hope/St. John Paul II

10:30 – 4A Boys: Handley/Etowah vs. DAR/Priceville

12:00 – 4A Girls: Cherokee County/Handley vs. Priceville/Madison County

1:30 – 4A Boys: Jacksonville/Anniston vs. Westminster Christian/Madison County

3:00 – 1A Girls: Ragland/Cornerstone vs. Skyline/Lindsay Lane

4:30 – 1A Boys: Faith Christian/Sumiton Christian vs.

Skyline/Oakwood

6:00 – 1A Girls: Sumiton Christian/JCA vs. Decatur Heritage/Valley Head

7:30 – 1A Boys: Cornerstone/Ragland vs. Decatur Heritage/Valley Head

Baseball

THURSDAY

Donoho at Ranburne

Hokes Bluff at Sardis

Pleasant Valley at Jacksonville

White Plains at Ragland

FRIDAY

Randolph County at White Plains

PBR Weekend Classic

Oxford vs. Cullman at Vestavia

SATURDAY

Gaston, Pleasant Grove at Faith Christian

Hokes Bluff at Alexandria

PBR Weekend Classic

Oxford at Hoover, 9 a.m.

Oxford vs. Mobile Christian at Hoover, noon

Soccer

MONDAY

Faith Christian at Oxford

TUESDAY

Jacksonville at Oxford

THURSDAY

Oxford vs. White Plains boys (Choccolocco Park)

Pell City at Weaver boys

Saks at Munford

Talladega at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Golden Bear Classic, Lincoln

Boys Game

Lincoln vs. Scottsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Games

Lincoln vs. Susan Moore, 5:15 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Scottsboro, 7:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Weaver at Jacksonville

Golden Bear Classic, Lincoln

Boys Games

Susan Moore vs. Holtville, 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Holtville, 6 p.m.

Scottsboro vs. Hokes Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Games

Susan Moore vs. Holtville, 4:45 p.m.

Scottsboro vs. Hokes Bluff, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Golden Bear Classic, Lincoln

Boys Games

Susan Moore vs. Scottsboro, 11:15 a.m.

Hokes Bluff vs. Holtville 1:45 p.m.

Susan Moore vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.

Holtville vs. Scottsboro, 5:30 p.m.

Hokes Bluff vs. Lincoln, 8 p.m.

Girls Games

Lincoln vs. Holtville, 8:45 a.m.

Susan Moore vs. Scottsboro, 10 a.m.

Hokes Bluff vs. Holtville, 12:15 p.m.

Holtville vs. Scottsboro, 4:15 p.m.

Hokes Bluff vs. Lincoln, 6:45 p.m.

Softball

THURSDAY

Oxford at Lincoln

FRIDAY

Alexandria in Albertville Invitational (Sand Mountain Park)

Lincoln in Lions Tournament, Prattville

Weaver in Ohatchee’s Whitney Gallahar Classic (Woodland Park)

SATURDAY

Alexandria in Albertville Invitational (Sand Mountain Park)

Lincoln in Lions Tournament, Prattville

Weaver in Ohatchee’s Whitney Gallahar Classic (Woodland Park)

Wrestling

FRIDAY

State Championship, Huntsville

SATURDAY

State Championship, Huntsville [***

]

Calhoun County Journal

On to JSU for Oxford, Anniston, Ohatchee, and Ragland

Oxford, Anniston, Ohatchee, Ragland advance to girls Northeast Regional; Piedmont, Saks, JCA fall in subregional. 1A: Sumiton Christian 85, Jacksonville Christian 45. 2A: Ranburne 56, Vincent 38 (SE) 3A: Ohatchee 66, Saks 40. 3A: Childersburg 46, Piedmont 42. 4A: Anniston 54, Etowah 30. 4A: Handley 71, Cherokee County 67. 5A:...
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Now it Gets Serious for Jacksonville Golden Eagles

JACKSONVILLE — Everything up to this point has just been a warmup for the Jacksonville basketball team. Now, the real work begins. The Golden Eagles, as expected, won the Class 4A Area 10 Championship Saturday 95-69 over Etowah that was their final speed bump on what now becomes a five-game road to glory that won’t be nearly as easy to navigate as the last three months.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
