This Week in Calhoun County Sports – Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Softball, and Wrestling
Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Feb. 14-19
Basketball
MONDAY
SUBREGION MATCHUPS
GIRLS
1A: JCA at Sumiton Christian
1A: Cornerstone at Ragland
2A: Ider at Spring Garden
2A: Locust Fork at Westminster-Oak Mountain
2A: Ranburne at Vincent (SE)
3A: Saks at Ohatchee
3A: Piedmont at Childersburg
4A: Etowah at Anniston
4A: Handley at Cherokee County
5A: Alexandria at Ramsay
5A: Brewbaker Tech at Talladega (SE)
6A: Shades Valley at Oxford
TUESDAY
SUBREGION MATCHUPS
BOYS
1A: Ragland at Cornerstone
1A: Sumiton Christian at Faith Christian
2A: North Sand Mountain at Spring Garden
2A: Sand Rock at Section
3A: Saks at Piedmont
3A: Weaver at Childersburg
4A: Etowah at Handley
4A: Anniston at Jacksonville
5A: Alexandria at Ramsay
5A: Clay Central at Brewbaker Tech (SE)
6A: Woodlawn at Oxford
NORTHEAST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
(At Jacksonville State)
WEDNESDAY
9:00 – 7A Girls: Vestavia Hills vs. Huntsville
10:30 – 7A Boys: Vestavia Hills vs. Huntsville
Noon – 7A Girls: Sparkman vs. Hewitt Trussville
1:30 – 7A Boys: Sparkman vs. Spain Park
THURSDAY
9:00 – 6A Girls: Chelsea/Jasper vs. Huffman/Pell City
10:30 – 6A Boys: Homewood/Jasper vs. Huffman/Springville
Noon – 6A Girls: Minor/Mountain Brook vs. Oxford/Shades Valley
1:30 – 6A Boys: Minor/Mountain Brook vs. Oxford/Woodlawn
3:00 – 3A Girls: Childersburg/Piedmont vs. Collinsville/Plainview
4:30 – 3A Boys: Childersburg/Weaver vs. Hokes Bluff/Sylvania
6:00 – 3A Girls: Ohatchee/Saks vs. Sylvania/Geraldine
7:30 – 3A Boys: Piedmont/Saks vs. Plainview/Geraldine
FRIDAY
9:00 – 5A Girls: Ramsay/Alexandria vs. Sardis/Fairview
10:30 – 5A Boys: Ramsay/Alexandria vs. Boaz/Fairview
12:00 – 5A Girls: Moody/Carver vs. Guntersville/Douglas
1:30 – 5A Boys: Moody/Leeds vs. Guntersville/Douglas
3:00 – 2A Girls: Midfield/Southeastern vs. Spring Garden/Ider
4:30 – 2A Boys: Midfield/Southeastern vs. Spring Garden/North Sand Mountain
6:00 – 2A Girls: Locust Fork/Westminster-Oak Mountain vs. Pisgah/Sand Rock
7:30 – 2A Boys: Cleveland/Westminster-Oak Mountain vs. Section/Sand Rock
SATURDAY
9:00 – 4A Girls: Anniston/Etowah vs. New Hope/St. John Paul II
10:30 – 4A Boys: Handley/Etowah vs. DAR/Priceville
12:00 – 4A Girls: Cherokee County/Handley vs. Priceville/Madison County
1:30 – 4A Boys: Jacksonville/Anniston vs. Westminster Christian/Madison County
3:00 – 1A Girls: Ragland/Cornerstone vs. Skyline/Lindsay Lane
4:30 – 1A Boys: Faith Christian/Sumiton Christian vs.
Skyline/Oakwood
6:00 – 1A Girls: Sumiton Christian/JCA vs. Decatur Heritage/Valley Head
7:30 – 1A Boys: Cornerstone/Ragland vs. Decatur Heritage/Valley Head
Baseball
THURSDAY
Donoho at Ranburne
Hokes Bluff at Sardis
Pleasant Valley at Jacksonville
White Plains at Ragland
FRIDAY
Randolph County at White Plains
PBR Weekend Classic
Oxford vs. Cullman at Vestavia
SATURDAY
Gaston, Pleasant Grove at Faith Christian
Hokes Bluff at Alexandria
PBR Weekend Classic
Oxford at Hoover, 9 a.m.
Oxford vs. Mobile Christian at Hoover, noon
Soccer
MONDAY
Faith Christian at Oxford
TUESDAY
Jacksonville at Oxford
THURSDAY
Oxford vs. White Plains boys (Choccolocco Park)
Pell City at Weaver boys
Saks at Munford
Talladega at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Golden Bear Classic, Lincoln
Boys Game
Lincoln vs. Scottsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Games
Lincoln vs. Susan Moore, 5:15 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Scottsboro, 7:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Weaver at Jacksonville
Golden Bear Classic, Lincoln
Boys Games
Susan Moore vs. Holtville, 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Holtville, 6 p.m.
Scottsboro vs. Hokes Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Games
Susan Moore vs. Holtville, 4:45 p.m.
Scottsboro vs. Hokes Bluff, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
Golden Bear Classic, Lincoln
Boys Games
Susan Moore vs. Scottsboro, 11:15 a.m.
Hokes Bluff vs. Holtville 1:45 p.m.
Susan Moore vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.
Holtville vs. Scottsboro, 5:30 p.m.
Hokes Bluff vs. Lincoln, 8 p.m.
Girls Games
Lincoln vs. Holtville, 8:45 a.m.
Susan Moore vs. Scottsboro, 10 a.m.
Hokes Bluff vs. Holtville, 12:15 p.m.
Holtville vs. Scottsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Hokes Bluff vs. Lincoln, 6:45 p.m.
Softball
THURSDAY
Oxford at Lincoln
FRIDAY
Alexandria in Albertville Invitational (Sand Mountain Park)
Lincoln in Lions Tournament, Prattville
Weaver in Ohatchee’s Whitney Gallahar Classic (Woodland Park)
SATURDAY
Alexandria in Albertville Invitational (Sand Mountain Park)
Lincoln in Lions Tournament, Prattville
Weaver in Ohatchee’s Whitney Gallahar Classic (Woodland Park)
Wrestling
FRIDAY
State Championship, Huntsville
SATURDAY
State Championship, Huntsville [***
]
Comments / 0