This Week in Calhoun County Sports – Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Softball, and Wrestling

JACKSONVILLE — Everything up to this point has just been a warmup for the Jacksonville basketball team. Now, the real work begins. The Golden Eagles, as expected, won the Class 4A Area 10 Championship Saturday 95-69 over Etowah that was their final speed bump on what now becomes a five-game road to glory that won’t be nearly as easy to navigate as the last three months.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO