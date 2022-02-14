Oxford Police Chief Addresses Officer Involved Shooting

At 1:00 this afternoon Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, provided a press conference to address the carjacking and ultimate shootout between police and the suspect. At approximately 12:10 am an Oxford police officer was in his marked patrol vehicle across the street from the Waffle House on Jimmy Hinton Drive completing some paperwork. The suspect, now identified as Alexander Kade Lanier, 26, from Greenwood, South Carolina approached a couple in the Waffle House parking lot and pointed a gun at them while proceeding to forcefully take their car. The Oxford Police officer immediately started a pursuit of the suspect as it left the parking lot and headed towards I-20.

Suspect Alexander Kade Lanier

As Lanier entered I-20 heading Westbound and began firing rounds at the pursuing officers. Lanier exited I-20 at the 179 exit and proceeded to drive through the city while continuing to shoot at officers. When Lanier got onto Airport Road officers were able to return fire, killing Lanier inside the stolen vehicle. None of the officers, deputies, or troopers were injured during the pursuit or the shooting from Lanier.

Lanier has a 48-page arrest record that covers many different states. It includes many violent crimes against individuals and law enforcement as well as numerous felony drug cases, and much more. Lanier also has a history of not attending court hearings or violating probation conditions.

Chief Partridge stated that the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University are conducting the investigation into the shooting and the involved officers are on standard administrative leave.

During the press conference Chief Partridge addressed multiple questions. In one comment he stated, “Stop passing laws that water down our Criminal Justice System and allow these individuals walk our streets”. He went on to say “We’ve had officers shot this year at a record pace across our country and its being done by career criminals. We shouldn’t be dealing with this. These men and women [police officers] shouldn’t be out there every day on our streets, putting their lives on the line because judges and courts allow these individuals to walk out of the door with without a bond or putting them into a rehab facility that is not as secure so can just walk off, obtain a weapon, and do this type of thing. The weapon he [Lanier] used was stolen earlier yesterday in Moody. This man lived in South Carolina, and he was using I-20 as a corridor to commit crimes, Felonies, and unfortunately he ended up here and we’re having to deal with the aftermath”.

Chief Partridge also spoke about how Lanier was out of jail to commit this crime. Lanier was involved in a police pursuit in Pell City back in November and was ultimately caught where it was learned he had fugitive from justice warrants. He was placed in the St. Claire County Jail, but a judge decided to give Lanier court ordered rehab. While he was at the rehab center Lanier walked away and has been out of custody since that time.

One of the closing comments issued by Chief Partridge was “We need to pass laws in this state to prevent this type of thing from happening and putting our men and women, who are putting their lives on the line every day, from having to deal with this crap”.

The Calhoun County Journal had a moment to speak with Chief Partridge after the conclusion of the press conference. We asked the Chief what he thinks needs to change to help protect the law-abiding citizens from career criminals. He explained “These individuals who are multiple felons should not be allowed out of jail”. He continued by explaining that if Lanier, being a multiple repeat offender, Lanier should have been in jail, “It shouldn’t be a revolving door.” “Some people want to do away with cash bonds, cash bonds keep people who don’t need to be out on the street behind bars because they can’t afford to pay that cash bond to get out. We just keep watering down things until it comes a point where there is no point to attempt to catch them.”

The Bail Reform movement that has been moving across the country has seen a marked increase in violent crimes in cities that are now implementing bail reform. In New York City a man publicly thanked Democrats for almost guaranteeing his immediate release despite being arrested over 139 times. Charles Barry was being escorted by NYC Police shouted to reporters “Bail reform is lit” he then shouted “It’s the Democrats! The Democrats know me and the Republicans fear me. You can’t touch me! I can’t be stopped!” Cities like New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago have all seen a large uptick in crimes as the offenders are often released on reduced or zero-dollar bond.