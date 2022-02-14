7 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Filing For Taxes

As part of the stimulus relief bill, parents enjoyed — for the first time ever — advance payments of the child tax credit (CTC) in six monthly installments last year. Half of the full benefit was paid out in monthly payments, with the other half to be claimed now, during tax season. Ordinarily, the child tax credit max is $2,000 which can only be claimed during tax season. In 2021, the max benefit was $3,600 per eligible child under the age of six, with $1,800 paid out in $300 monthly payments from July through August. For eligible children from ages 6 through 17, the maximum benefit was $3,000, with half being paid out on a similar (but slightly reduced in terms of payment amounts) schedule.
