7 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Filing For Taxes

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you're planning to file your tax return for 2021 soon, you should think about setting up direct deposit with the IRS. And if you're planning to file a tax extension, you should do the same. Doing so will help get your tax refund much faster. You'll also receive any other money owed to you, such as child tax credit money, straight to your account as soon as possible.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO