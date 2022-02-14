ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

7 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Filing For Taxes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a tax refund is surely always welcome, most of...

Related
CNET

Don't Forget to Set Up Direct Deposit When You File Your Taxes. Here's Why

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you're planning to file your tax return for 2021 soon, you should think about setting up direct deposit with the IRS. And if you're planning to file a tax extension, you should do the same. Doing so will help get your tax refund much faster. You'll also receive any other money owed to you, such as child tax credit money, straight to your account as soon as possible.
The US Sun

Four tax tips if you’re filing for the first time

TAX season can be an overwhelming time of year, especially if you're filing for the first time. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding taxpayers to take extra precautions this year to help speed refunds. More than 160million individual tax returns for the 2021 tax year are expected to be...
Livingston Parish News

FINANCE | Watch for changes when filing taxes

As you prepare your tax returns before the April 18 filing deadline, you’ll want to be up to date on changes that could affect you. Here are some issues to discuss with your tax professional:. COVID-19-related distributions and recontributions – If you took a coronavirus-related distribution (withdrawal) from a...
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 6 Ways the Advance Child Tax Credit Could Affect Your 2021 Tax Refund

Tax time this year involves settling up Child Tax Credit payments. The Child Tax Credit payments received in 2021 could positively or negatively affect your 2021 tax return. If you had a child age out of eligibility, your income changed significantly for better or worse, or any of these four other scenarios apply to you, you may owe (or be owed) extra on your tax refund this year.
theeastcountygazette.com

4 Highly Possible Mistakes You Might Make When Filing Your Tax Return in 2022

We’re in tax return season, which means some American families will receive a tax refund. However, sometimes you might file your tax returns incorrectly, and that could result in a delayed refund. We’ve gathered a number of tax refund tips from Desert to ensure you receive your refund on...
Motley Fool

Why Filing Your Taxes ASAP Is a Smart Move

There's little reason to wait to get your hands on the money the IRS owes you. The IRS has begun accepting returns for the 2021 tax year. You have until April to file your return, but you may want to file sooner. Doing so could either get you your refund...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

I’ve Filed My 2021 Taxes. When Will I Get My Refund?

This year, you have until April 18 to file your taxes, but if you’re eager to receive your refund, we don’t recommend waiting until the last minute to file. The IRS says you should file early and electronically—you’ll typically receive your tax refund fewer than 21 days after filing.
AOL Corp

Child Tax Credit Payments Will Probably Lower Your Tax Refund Amount — Here’s Why

As part of the stimulus relief bill, parents enjoyed — for the first time ever — advance payments of the child tax credit (CTC) in six monthly installments last year. Half of the full benefit was paid out in monthly payments, with the other half to be claimed now, during tax season. Ordinarily, the child tax credit max is $2,000 which can only be claimed during tax season. In 2021, the max benefit was $3,600 per eligible child under the age of six, with $1,800 paid out in $300 monthly payments from July through August. For eligible children from ages 6 through 17, the maximum benefit was $3,000, with half being paid out on a similar (but slightly reduced in terms of payment amounts) schedule.
tribnow.com

Watch for changes when filing taxes

As you prepare your tax returns before the April 18 filing deadline, you’ll want to be up to date on changes that could affect you. Here are some issues to discuss with your tax professional:. • COVID-19-related distributions and recontributions – If you took a coronavirus-related distribution (withdrawal) from...
Motley Fool

4 Reasons to File Your Taxes Electronically

Here's why you're better off skipping the paper return. The IRS will accept tax returns electronically and on paper. Going the electronic route can help you avoid errors and potentially enjoy a faster refund and added savings. Tax season is now in full swing, and while you don't have to...
