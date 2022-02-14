ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Composer for Alan Wake Shares Details About the Soundtrack's Creation

noobfeed.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wake 2 is finally in development and gamers can experience the first game with all the DLC with Alan Wake Remaster. Today in collaboration with HyperX composer of the game's...

www.noobfeed.com

Nintendo Life

Official Pokémon DP Sound Library Shares Entire Diamond And Pearl Soundtrack

On the website (which is under heavy load so may be inconsistent at the time of writing) you can download multiple discs of the official soundtrack, though unsurprisingly in doing so you agree to a lengthy set of terms and conditions. In addition to downloads for your personal use, the site lets you stream the soundtracks and has set up some rather nice playlists; we were listening to the 'Relax' playlist while typing this. You can even create your own mini playlists if you want.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

First-person RPG Abermore Launching March 29 on PC

Is an upcoming first-person RPG where players attempt to become one of the most infamous thieves in history. Players will take on the role of an unethical thief looking to create a crew and build a reputation by completing small jobs. Eventually graduating to a grand heist that will cement their name in history. With players crafting new equipment, using magical tarot cards, and fencing goods taken during jobs.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Epic Dark Fantasy Action RPG Mandragora Coming Soon

Fans of Castlevania Symphony of the Night should keep the upcoming Metroidvania-style dark fantasy title Mandragora on their radar. “We’re thrilled to bring Primal Game Studio’s vision to the world.” added Marc Melton, Managing Director at Marvelous Europe. “Mandragora is a fantastic project, with huge potential, marking a new step in how we work with development studios and we’re excited to have found such great partners.”
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Sifu PlayStation 4 Review

Sifu is a Chinese word used as an honorific title for someone very skilled or masterful in some way, a master if you will. And this word is just the perfect one to name this particular videogame. Not only does Sifu revolve around avenging the death of your father, your kung-fu sifu, but your character is a sifu himself, and ultimately, the game demands from us to become the sifu and master a complex, sophisticated, and yet elegant combat system. Sifu delivers, a lot. This game takes the beat ‘em up formula and instead of just giving us another pixelated TMNT clone, it combines roguelike elements and visual artistry from which the Chinese masters of the past would be impressed. Is Sifu worth playing? Definitively, and we will tell you why.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Capcom Reveals Countdown Timer

Capcom has a mysterious new timer that is counting down to something. The timer will end this Sunday and it could be anything. While not confirmed, Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development. The other and less likely option is Deep Down which has not had any updates since its reveal back when the PS4 was revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

CD Projekt RED Hosting Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Tomorrow

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most infamous games released, with CD Projekt RED apologizing for the game's release. Since then the company has been actively working on resolving the game's many problems and halting all-new content. Now a special stream is set for tomorrow. So, choom, how 'bout a...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Batora: Lost Haven Getting New PC Demo During Steam Next Fest

Fans of sci-fi and RPG should keep Batora: Lost Haven on their radar. With a brand new demo coming during Steam Next Fest. Players take on the role of Avril, a young hero and the last hope for a dying Earth. She must travel between planets and interact with various characters and master the Nature Switch ability to focus her physical and mental abilities to solve puzzles.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Imp of the Sun PC Preview

Metroidvania titles are usually timeless games that offer both challenges and encourage precision, especially in speed runs. Games such as Super Metroid, Hollow Knight, and Castlevania Symphony of the Night are some prime examples of incredibly well-aged Metroidvania titles, and Imp of the Sun is seeking to capture many of the elements found in those great titles. With a colorful art style and fluid mobility options, Imp of the Sun is a hidden gem that gamers won't want to miss out on.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Elden Ring PC Requirements Revealed

Elden Ring is one of the biggest games to launch this year and today Bandai Namco revealed the PC requirements for the title. Currently, FromSoftware has shut down all online play for Dark Souls due to a major security flaw within the PC versions. The online services are set to return when Elden Ring launches but for now many players should exercise caution.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Free Weekend Confirmed

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is one of the most popular games on PC and those yet to try the game can play free this February 18th until the 22nd. This comes with the debut of the new season called Echelon. If you like playing you can purchase the game for 30% off until February 25th.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

BloodRayne: ReVamped New Patch Adds Original Cheat Codes

BloodRayne: ReVamped and its sequel have a new patch available today. Fixing issues and adding the classic cheat codes to the game. Fixed a rendering issue that caused visual errors when using Rayne’s Aura Vision ability. Fixed two issues that were causing errors/crashes for users with their console language...
VIDEO GAMES

