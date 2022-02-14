Composer for Alan Wake Shares Details About the Soundtrack's Creation

Sifu is a Chinese word used as an honorific title for someone very skilled or masterful in some way, a master if you will. And this word is just the perfect one to name this particular videogame. Not only does Sifu revolve around avenging the death of your father, your kung-fu sifu, but your character is a sifu himself, and ultimately, the game demands from us to become the sifu and master a complex, sophisticated, and yet elegant combat system. Sifu delivers, a lot. This game takes the beat ‘em up formula and instead of just giving us another pixelated TMNT clone, it combines roguelike elements and visual artistry from which the Chinese masters of the past would be impressed. Is Sifu worth playing? Definitively, and we will tell you why.

