Composer for Alan Wake Shares Details About the Soundtrack's Creation

There are currently three sales live on the PlayStation Store, and the opportunity to nab one PS4 game for just $0.69. Before Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, and more consume your life, you may find you have nothing new to play right now. January's biggest release, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is exclusive to Nintendo Switch, and the second biggest release, Rainbow Six Extraction, is turning out to be a bit of a flop. So, again, if you're on PS4 or PS5, you may find that you have nothing to play. If so, you might want to check out Subject 13 because it's only $0.69 right now.
