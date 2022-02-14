Gradually Warming Up

We will warm back up a bit on Wednesday, though the winds may still be gusty at times. The weather pattern will remain slightly active for the next week with a weak disturbance passing by Thursday & Friday, leveling off temperatures and providing a few clouds for nice sunrises and sunsets. A stronger system will move through out of the weekend. However, it will be coming from the north which is typically a dry trajectory. With that said, there is a very small chance of precipitating as it passes by on Monday. Otherwise, it should be fairly similar to the system we just experienced with gusty winds and cooler temperatures.
