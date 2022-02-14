ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gradually Warming Up

2-13-22: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Chilly today with a few...

wrrnetwork.com

Next Winter Storm to move into the area this evening

The next winter storm to impact the local area will move into the region today. With the exception of the far west, where snow showers will filter in this morning, most areas will not see any notable snow until after the evening commute. Light snow will continue through much of the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

FIRST ALERT: Tracking rainy and windy conditions for Thursday night

Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid-30s. Milder temperatures develop by midweek, with rain showers and gusty winds developing late Thursday into early Friday. Big warm-up on the way; First Alert for Thursday rain. Updated: Feb. 14,...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Warming up Wednesday with rain, changeover to snow Thursday

Good Tuesday evening! We hope you had a great Tuesday and had a chance to take in some of the sunshine we had. Our weather story remains pretty quiet tonight and early Wednesday, but all eyes continue to be on Wednesday evening and Thursday, with a brief warm up followed by a round of wintry weather.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Dry pattern: No rain

Steve Paulson says it's been 39 days without rain and there's no precipitation in sight. Temps in the high 60s and 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
wccbcharlotte.com

Warming Up, Late Week Storms

Rain and a few stronger storms are possible Thursday into Friday. Dry and mild pattern continues for a few more days before a strong cold front barrels through the Carolinas. Temps will warm into the mid-50s today after a chilly start this morning with sunny skies in the forecast. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-30s. Clouds begin to fill in late tomorrow, but rain chances will remain minimal with highs reaching the low 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs4indy.com

Warming up! Timing rain and snow chances

Ready for milder temperatures? You’re definitely going to notice the warmup over these next couple afternoon. Temperatures out the door Tuesday morning are in the teens and lower 20s. So, kids at the bus stop still need the winter layers. You can leave all the rain gear at home today though. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, although there will still be some clouds mixed in as well.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Major midweek warm-up on the way

It will be another harsh start to the morning when it comes to the temperatures. Heading out the door early Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the low single digits. A mostly sunny forecast will win out the day. It will be a much more comfortable afternoon compared to the start of the week with a high in the low 30’s. Major changes are on the way for the midweek forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

A major warm-up is coming

Tonight will be mostly clear with just a few patches of clouds arriving late. It will be quite chilly, but now as cold as night. Lows will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s. Temperatures may start to rise later tonight as a southeasterly breeze starts to develop.
ENVIRONMENT
959theriver.com

Wintry Weather Threat For Thursday

Quiet day today, but winds will pick up today, tonight and tomorrow. Winds gusting to 25 mph this afternoon and 40 mph overnight Wednesday. Rain to begin on Wednesday and rain changing to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. By Thursday, the wintry mix will change to snow with potential for plowable accumulations. Roads could be hazardous with possible ice and/or snow covered roads late Wednesday night into Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
fox61.com

Another winter warm-up this week

Temperatures will climb into the 50s late week. We are watching the chance for strong gusty (and potentially damaging) winds Thursday night into Friday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Windy, warming up Tuesday

South wind ramps up Tuesday and that will help send temperatures into the 60s by the afternoon. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

Warming up ahead of snow and ice

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures will quickly climb ahead of our next winter storm system as southerly winds dominate the forecast. A bit of patchy frost will be possible this morning with temperatures running in the upper teens to mid 20′s through the morning drive. Winds will steadily increase through the day, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour being possible. Winds will blow out of the southeast, which will drive in warmer air. Daytime highs will trend 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Monday, with highs in the mid 40′s.
PEORIA, IL
WOKV

Gradual warming trend underway

Jacksonville, Fl — After another chilly morning temperatures will rebound into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a warming trend into the end of the week. LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WWL-AMFM

Nice but dry weather today, cooler temps for the weekend

Cool and dry weather today before cooler weather arrives Friday in time for the weekend. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Tuesday will be nice with sunshine and upper 60s, but we’ll also need to watch for high fire danger. That’s not
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Warm Up Starts Today

CINCINNATI — Highs hit the upper 40s today then two days in the 60s! One is way better than the other.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm up

The race for Neenah’s mayor and winnowing the number of school board candidates in Appleton and Oshkosh are a few of the nearly 40 races in Northeast Wisconsin. That wind will also cause our temperatures to climb. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning milder. Updated: 10 hours ago. The warmest part...
APPLETON, WI
kion546.com

Warming Back Up A Bit

We will warm back up a bit on Wednesday, though the winds may still be gusty at times. The weather pattern will remain slightly active for the next week with a weak disturbance passing by Thursday & Friday, leveling off temperatures and providing a few clouds for nice sunrises and sunsets. A stronger system will move through out of the weekend. However, it will be coming from the north which is typically a dry trajectory. With that said, there is a very small chance of precipitating as it passes by on Monday. Otherwise, it should be fairly similar to the system we just experienced with gusty winds and cooler temperatures.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

