In National Hockey League history, the Cleveland Barons franchise, which lasted just two years in the late ’70s before folding, became known as “The Mistake By The Lake.” Today, the league has the Arizona Coyotes, a franchise that seems to be every bit as unsuccessful, unpopular, and inept as the Barons. But unlike the Cleveland franchise, the NHL’s current “Disaster in the Desert” is much like the desert itself; it just goes on and on.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO