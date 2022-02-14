ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale City Council Meeting

As a result of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, and our desire to keep both the public and City staff safe, the public will be permitted to physically attend the City Council meeting scheduled for February 16, 2022, including public seating available at limited capacity. Masks are required to be worn by all persons in attendance. It is recommended that all citizens practice social distancing to the extent possible while in attendance. Councilmembers may choose to participate in person or via conference call.

How to observe the meeting virtually:

  1. Spectrum local access Channel 27
  2. Online live webcast at www.cityofpalmdale.org.

How to Submit Public Comments:

VERBAL PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING – (ZOOM Number: US: +1 346 248 7799)

Palmdale is a city in northern Los Angeles County in the U.S. state of California. The city lies in the Antelope Valley region of Southern California. The San Gabriel Mountains separate Palmdale from the Los Angeles Basin to the south.

