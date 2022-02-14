ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Social Gaming Is King

noobfeed.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old cliche that gaming consists of closing the curtains and isolating yourself from the world could not be further from the truth. Social gaming, which incorporates community, competition, and social interaction, debunks that myth. Lets’ start with a quick definition: Social gaming refers to any type of gaming...

www.noobfeed.com

hardcoredroid.com

Best Casino Games For Android

The evolution of smartphones over the years brought an amazing turning point to the world of technology. Back in the day, laptops and computers were the main way to play video games. Now, things have changed thanks to the advancement of technology over the years. Smartphones can carry out most of our basic internet needs from messaging with friends abroad to graphic designs. These evolved devices can also be used to play casino games and gamble online for real money. There are hundreds of online casinos available on the internet. Games providing places where gamblers can indulge in casino games like blackjack, poker, slots and roulette. In this article, brought to you by bestusaonlinecasinos, we will be listing the very best casino games for Android.
HOBBIES
VentureBeat

Bunch 2.0 pivots to a social gaming metaverse

Bunch has pivoted from a social layer for games to a more expansive metaverse that aims to keep players coming back for longer times and to engage in commerce and more activities. Bunch will still do the basic functions of enabling players to play games with each other and stay...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Blizzard Poised To Bring Out New Survival Game

Blizzard is poised to bring out a brand new survival video game, the company has announced. The game – which is currently untitled – is set to take place in an entirely new universe, and it is hoped that it will sit nicely alongside the other sci-fi fantasy games.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch

PS5 games exclusive to the console have always been the primary reason why players would choose Sony’s console over Microsoft’s or Nintendo’s. Some may be already thinking of getting an Xbox Series X after hearing about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. But trust us, the PlayStation still has a lot of great games in store for you that aren’t coming out everywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

KungFu Kickball Dashes onto Consoles, PC, Mac Today with Full Crossplay

KungFu Kickball launches today, combining kickball and kungfu for some high-octane matches. Best of all is that it supports full crossplay between PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Mac, and PC. Players can challenge one another in 1v1 or 2v2 matches as you punch, strike, and roundhouse kicks your...
VIDEO GAMES
tamu.edu

Online Social Support Through Gaming

According to the Entertainment Software Association in 2018, approximately 65% of Americans play some sort of video game daily. With the rise of technology and a lack of in-person interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started to search for personal connections through video game online networks. But as...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Nightdive Studios and Throwback Entertainment Release PowerSlave Exhumed

Nightdive Studios has done incredible work with the System Shock Enhanced Edition, Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and the recent smash hit Shadow Man: Remastered. Now the studio is bringing back PowerSlave Exhumed. Just like their previous work this updated version will include modern enhancements but maintain the core...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Core Keeper PC Preview

It's easy to see that many elements found in Core Keeper were inspired by Mojang's Minecraft. From building, mining, and crafting but developers Pugstorm have infused their own take on the survival genre, providing that inspiring feeling of discovery as you venture deeper into the hollow and end up saying "Just 1 more hour".
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

BloodRayne: ReVamped New Patch Adds Original Cheat Codes

BloodRayne: ReVamped and its sequel have a new patch available today. Fixing issues and adding the classic cheat codes to the game. Fixed a rendering issue that caused visual errors when using Rayne’s Aura Vision ability. Fixed two issues that were causing errors/crashes for users with their console language...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Nintendo Announces the Shut Down of 3DS and Wii U eShop

Digital stores all run on a timer, especially on consoles. Eventually, the services will go offline and today Nintendo has announced the end of eShop support for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. Nintendo will begin shutting down the service this May 23rd, with Nintendo removing the ability to add funds...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles Launches this March 24th

Indie developer Luminawesome Games and publisher Wired Productions announced that Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles will launch on all major platforms including Stadia this March 24th. Seafoam Moocher Squish, bop, and bounce through the world around you. Lumote is extremely curious, highly inquisitive, and adorable!. That's one big world! The world...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update

Xbox Game Pass has some exciting new games coming soon. Microsoft has announced some new games and perks for mid-February. Here's a mid-February update on the games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update. 1. Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Now. Mass Effect Legendary Edition...
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Epic's Matrix demo built using Unreal Engine 5 amasses 6 million downloads

Epic Games' The Matrix Awakens, an interactive tech demo for its upcoming Unreal Engine 5 platform, has amassed more than 6 million downloads since the company released the free software on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on Dec. 9. It's an impressive figure for what largely amounts to...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Xbox Game Pass adds Madden 22, but loses Titanfall

Microsoft revealed on Xbox Wire the Xbox Game Pass titles we can expect in the back half of February. While Total War: Warhammer 3 and Madden NFL 22 are coming to the service, it’s an otherwise quiet lineup preceding the removal of some good indie games and the original Titanfall.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Twitch Streamers Have Almost Unlocked All Of Lost Ark's Twitch Drops

The Legends of Lost Ark competition is almost over. The community-driven competition began at the launch of "Lost Ark's" early access period February 8, 2022. Since its launch, creators have been working their way towards earning points that go towards a region pool. At different milestones certain Twitch Drops become available for players to acquire. All those players have to do is connect their Twitch account and then watch participating streamers for a certain amount of time.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

RIP Virtual Console: Nintendo will shut off Wii U, 3DS game downloads

Nintendo has announced plans to sunset the sale of downloadable games and paid DLC on the Wii U and 3DS platforms early next year. Players will have until "late March 2023" to purchase any of the hundreds of games available on those eShops. But customers will have to add funds to their shop accounts well before that full shutdown—by May 23 for credit card funding and August 29 for redeeming physical eShop cards. A shared balance with a Nintendo Account wallet (as used on the Switch) will also work on the older platforms up through the March 2023 shutdown.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Ubisoft is hiring for a new ‘Might and Magic’ game

A new job listing from Ubisoft states that a new Might and Magic game is in development that will “reinvent” the franchise. In a listing on the Ubisoft careers page (spotted by VGC), Ubisoft says that it is looking for a Senior Brand Manager to “champion the brand marketing and product marketability of a new Might and Magic AAA game. Under the management of the Brand director, join an ambitious team and help reinvent one [of] the biggest fantasy franchise[s] in video game history.”
VIDEO GAMES
MIX 106

Idaho Has Had The Same Favorite Video Game For A Decade

The video games industry is big. Massive. Huuuuuuge even. So huge, that for years the video game industry has been out-earning Hollywood for years. No matter how you slice it, video games are big, big business. To clarify, there are all kinds of "video games" one could play. On a...
VIDEO GAMES

