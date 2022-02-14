ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

20 durable 6th wedding anniversary gift ideas

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Iron is one of the most durable metals to exist, so it makes sense why it’s the customary gift for sixth wedding anniversaries. While a hunk of iron may not seem like the...

www.reviewed.com

Vogue Magazine

Romance Him With These Valentine’s Day Gifts Ideas

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are many ways to express that special, three-worded phrase. Here at Vogue, saying “I love you” naturally involves presenting him with one of the best Valentine’s day gifts for men that’ll leave him impressed and feeling appreciated. And it need not be grandiose! Maybe it’s a night in, cooking your significant other’s favorite homemade meal or a fresh bouquet of flowers in the foyer. The sentiment can also be expressed in small but mighty ways like handwritten notes or folded laundry.
RETAIL
NBC News

10 Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas they'll appreciate in 2022

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Though we never need a reason to spoil...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fox35orlando.com

Valentine’s Day deals to get back at your ex

Did your last relationship fizzle? Did you deal with a nasty breakup? Well, it's your time to feel empowered. On Valentine’s Day, companies and businesses want you to feel vindicated by offering some deals and ways to get sweet revenge on your ex this holiday. Here are some ways...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Oklahoman

Share your 50th wedding anniversary with The Oklahoman's readers

Oklahoma couples celebrating 50 years or more of marriage can have their photo shared on Oklahoman.com/life. Publication of anniversary photos on The Oklahoman's anniversary web page is free. To be included online, send an email to DLindauer@Oklahoman.com with “Anniversary” in the subject line. For free online announcements, email photos with your anniversary information at least two weeks before the anniversary.
OKLAHOMA STATE
reviewed.com

Get 50% off flowers delivered through DoorDash for Valentine’s Day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As part of the shortest month of the year, Valentine's Day tends to sneak up on us—and if you're not already aware, Valentine's Day 2022 is next week—Monday, February 14th, to be exact. If you're still brainstorming what to get for your valentine, you can look to DoorDash to treat them to something special. No, we're not talking about food or snacks—although we'll never say no to a heart-shaped box of chocolates.
INTERNET
thetrendspotter.net

55 Best Wedding Gift Ideas for Newlyweds

Starting life with someone is a time that is meant to be celebrated by all those who love them, and this occasion is often marked by gift-giving. If you have been searching for the ideal present for newlyweds, then look no further! Whether it is a small and simple gift to remind them of their big day, a present designed to let them take a break and reconnect with each other, or something great to let them unwind and refocus. There are many unique and fun gifts, depending on the couple’s interests and your budget; you may even be tempted to buy a few for yourself. Whatever you choose, it will be appreciated, so keep reading to get inspired and make your giving a pleasant and easy experience.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
RunnersWorld

The 15 Best Wedding Gifts For Active Couples

Looking for the perfect wedding gifts for active couples? Traditionally, newly married couples are given china, bedding, kitchen wares, and other items that seem to announce “congratulations, you are adults (with good china!).” These are wonderful items that are usually treasured and well-used. But for an active couple who prefers slightly different kinds of gifts, it may be less practical for them. For those who are always exercising, taking hikes, or going on big outdoor adventures, traditional wedding items might end up in storage, growing dusty with disuse–and nobody wants that. Wouldn’t it be better to give the sporty couple something they truly need, or that they would be head over heels for? We’ve compiled a list of items that we think would make delightful options below.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX Carolina

Spring Gift Ideas

Kelly MacNeal from TheBuzzOnGifts.com shares some must-have items and gift ideas for this spring. Sponsored by Everything Branding.
LIFESTYLE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 Stress-Free Post-Wedding Brunch Ideas

We know – we don’t want to think about your big day being over either, but the night will come to an end eventually, and you and guests will need to go back to the real world. But before you do, you can prolong the fun with a post-wedding brunch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hunker.com

These Etsy Trends Are the Perfect Wedding Gift Inspo

So many of us have been forced to postpone or pivot wedding plans over the last two years, downsizing to backyard ceremonies or simply going to the courthouse. We've had to get creative, but that doesn't mean you can't still find a meaningful gift or two for the happy couple.
INTERNET
WSYX ABC6

Memorable gift ideas to surprise your spouse this weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — This weekend many of you will be celebrating Galentines Day or Valentines Day! Mary Hoover from Mission to Save joins Good Day Columbus with a few ideas to make the day memorable!. 1. Disguise the Surprise: A fun gift wrapping tool that helps you disguise...
COLUMBUS, OH
southfloridareporter.com

At Home Romantic Wedding Proposal Ideas

A proposal is one of the biggest moments in a couples life, however, one size doesn’t fit all! Having a huge proposal in front of a big crowd just isn’t for some people, so we are here to offer some alternatives for romantic wedding proposal ideas at home!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Winners Announced in Valentine’s Day Contest

The winners of the exploreJefferson Valentine’s Day Cutest Couples contest have been selected. All winners were chosen at random and will be posted on Facebook. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Easy date-night dishes for Valentine’s Day

What easy but impressive date-night dishes would you recommend for Valentine’s Day?. As Lara Lee, author of Coconut & Sambal, sensibly points out: “Valentine’s Day is on a Monday this year, so it’s all about having as little washing-up as possible.” The solution? Turn up the heat with a Thai green or red curry. “I’ve been exploring the world of good curry pastes, which you can buy in Asian supermarkets,” says Lee, who favours the Mae Ploy, Maesri, Pantai, Nittaya and Lobo brands. “Fry it in a bit of oil, add a couple of cans of coconut milk, your chosen protein and vegetables, and – voila! – you have a curry.” Lee does, however, “pimp the paste”, throwing in a couple of makrut lime leaves (“I always keep a tub of them in the freezer”), bruised lemongrass and minced ginger. “It can then simmer while you’re sipping wine and listening to Kenny G.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Allure

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Pamper Your Guy With These 12 Gifts

Love languages aside, showing your partner that you appreciate them is one of the major pillars of a successful relationship. Valentine’s Day comes but once a year, so if you haven’t exactly defined the relationship, or even if you’ve been fully nesting together for ages, here’s a list of ace prezzies to gift your guy.
LIFESTYLE
yr.media

Finding That One Special Gift

This Valentine’s Day will be the first time my significant other and I have had a Valentine, and it’s been tough finding a gift to fit such a special occasion. It brings me so much joy to see people’s smiles when they open their presents. I wanted to make this happen for my boyfriend too.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Little Caesars Is Bringing An Unexpected Twist To Valentine's Day Bouquets

When you think of romantic gifts, you likely imagine a bouquet of roses and a box of chocolate for Valentine's Day. Although these might be classic presents for your sweetie, there are some more unique gift options out there if you want to think a little bit outside the heart-shaped box. This year, for example, Little Caesars is offering a limited-time gift option for bread lovers.
FOOD & DRINKS

