20 durable 6th wedding anniversary gift ideas

What easy but impressive date-night dishes would you recommend for Valentine’s Day?. As Lara Lee, author of Coconut & Sambal, sensibly points out: “Valentine’s Day is on a Monday this year, so it’s all about having as little washing-up as possible.” The solution? Turn up the heat with a Thai green or red curry. “I’ve been exploring the world of good curry pastes, which you can buy in Asian supermarkets,” says Lee, who favours the Mae Ploy, Maesri, Pantai, Nittaya and Lobo brands. “Fry it in a bit of oil, add a couple of cans of coconut milk, your chosen protein and vegetables, and – voila! – you have a curry.” Lee does, however, “pimp the paste”, throwing in a couple of makrut lime leaves (“I always keep a tub of them in the freezer”), bruised lemongrass and minced ginger. “It can then simmer while you’re sipping wine and listening to Kenny G.”
