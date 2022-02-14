ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Gordon emphasizes conservative budget, state compensation and energy

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – As Gov. Mark Gordon addressed the 66th Wyoming Legislature at the start of the 2022 budget session Monday, he said his priorities remain increases in state employee compensation, energy investments and economic diversification.

During his annual State of the State address, the governor said his fiscally conservative recommendations haven't changed since he first presented his $2.3 billion general fund budget for the 2023-24 biennium to the Joint Appropriations Committee in December. Gordon said he considers his vision for spending well-planned and transparent, but also a reflection of the harsh economic reality seen across the country.

“It’s encouraging that we’ve seen an uptick in our revenues, but even these have come in the teeth of the highest inflation we've seen in 40 years,” he said. “Those of us building businesses at the time remember how devastating the cure to high inflation was to many of our farms and ranches, it crippled our energy businesses, and it changed Wyoming.”

For this reason, Gordon expressed that he wanted to be forward thinking. He said he submitted a budget that reflects the dual commitment to keep the state government operating effectively and efficiently, as well as to ensure Wyoming continues to live within its means.

Not only did he recognize the changes necessary for Wyoming’s economy, he also acknowledged the heavy workload lawmakers are responsible for during this year's maximum 22-day session. They are primarily tasked with handling government appropriations, properly reapportioning legislative districts and distributing American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Gordon said although he hopes to save $400 million of the federal dollars designated to address the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he emphasized certain investments for lawmakers to consider. Among those were initiatives for suicide prevention, fully funding the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resource Trust Fund, seizing opportunities for innovative energy projects and supporting the emergency medical system.

But he said his greatest priority of all was a market adjustment for state employees' salaries in order to compete with cities, counties and neighboring states, as well as private industry.

“I regard this as critical to the functioning of our state enterprise,” he said. “From our troopers, snowplow drivers, social workers and others, Wyoming is struggling to staff the very agencies that provide services to the people of Wyoming.”

Outside of the budget appropriations, Gordon said he also wanted to send a clear statement to the Biden administration about the future of Wyoming’s revenues. He said their plans for energy were deeply flawed and hit the state squarely in the breadbasket, stopping the exploration and production of oil, gas and coal on federal lands.

The governor said this means the state would bear a disproportionate weight of the burden of reduced royalties, taxes and economic benefit.

He told President Biden to tear up his energy policies, which was met with loud applause from lawmakers. Gordon said the pathway for success was to invest in new forms of energy, as well as support the reliable industries of gas and coal.

“Innovation, not regulation, is our way forward,” he said, “to give our nation the energy it requires and simultaneously solve the world’s climate concerns. We don’t need to choose between fossil fuel and new types of energy.”

The governor wrapped up his remarks by thanking lawmakers for their service to the state, and asking them to move forward with courage, confidence and conviction.

“Right now, the world needs more cowboys,” he said.

