ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Jersey man admits taking Pelosi’s microphones on Jan. 6

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted stealing two microphones from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing in southern New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property of less than $1,000. He entered his plea by video teleconference in a court in Washington D.C. last month.

The charge carries a maximum one-year prison sentence. Under his plea agreement signed in January, Petrosh will face a maximum sentence of six months. He also was ordered to pay $938: $438 for the value of the two microphones and $500 for damage to the Capitol building.

Petrosh was arrested last May and initially charged with several crimes including disorderly conduct. A criminal complaint filed at the time said the FBI received a tip from someone whose grandmother was friends with Petrosh’s mother. An FBI task force member who knew Petrosh confirmed his identity.

According to court documents, during a confrontation with police officers in the Capitol, Petrosh told them, “Give us Nancy, and we will leave.” Afterward, he allegedly texted a friend that he “Got your souvenir,” referring to the microphones.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with an attorney representing Petrosh.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 16, the 47th day of 2022. There are 318 days left in the year. On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista. On this date:. In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

759K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy