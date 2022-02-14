Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to host ‘American Song Contest’

The old adage goes that you should never meet your heroes because they'll disappoint you. Priscilla Block says bring on the disappointment!. The country newcomer has a growing list of inspirations, and she's dying to meet them. During normal times, she would have had an opportunity at this point in her career. The viral sensation drove "Just About Over You" inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and her new single, "My Bar," is off to a fine start. For an artist on a major label, that kind of success is a key to open up doors to new stages, tours, collaborations, etc, but ...

