Daily Events Diary—NYFW Edition: Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Peter Do, Eckhaus Latta’s 10 Year Anniversary Bash, Show After Parties, And More!

By Freya Drohan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Bergdorf Goodman celebrates the exclusive launch of Peter Do Handbags. To ensure the first day of NYFW was celebrated in style Bergdorf Goodman hosted...

Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022

While several big names were notably absent from this year’s New York Fashion Week lineup, Designer Christian Siriano brought a much-needed dose of star power to the biannual event with his Fall/Winter 2022 collection presentation. Of course, Siriano paired a grand collection with a grand location as guests filtered...
WWD

New York Fashion Week Is All About Emerging Talent

Click here to read the full article. The dream is still alive. It’s not Tom, Tommy or Ralph, but a new generation of designers this New York Fashion Week who are shaping the look of American fashion — couture-like, quirky-special, inclusive and tech-enhanced, but above all democratic.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So Far One silver lining of the pandemic is that it gave designers time and space to be creative, birthing new labels like Interior NYC. “There’s a new wave of brands gaining momentum, and in time that will lead...
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
Daily News: Jimmy Choo Teams Up With Mugler, Kim Kardashian Covers Vogue, McQueen To Show In New York, Plus! Is Adele Engaged?

Say hello to Vogue’s March cover girl: one miss Kim Kardashian. To accompany a tell-all interview, the mom-of-four stars in an editorial with looks from Loewe, Valentino, Schiaparelli, Balmain, and, of course, Balenciaga, as styled by Carlos Nazario. Now that she’s entered into her 40s, the mega-influencer said she’s finally prioritizing herself, her health, and her happiness. Kardashian spoke candidly about co-parenting (“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she told writer Jen Wang), how her influence has shaped the world of social media, and her future in fashion without the help of ex-husband Kanye West (“Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating.” Read the full feature here and get a sneak peek below.
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Carries Summer Shoes into Winter with Tights at Ulla Johnson’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes just proved summer footwear can easily be worn in the wintertime—even during a snowstorm—while attending Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2022 fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The runway event, held at the New York Public Library, also featured a star-studded front row including Holmes, Sarita Choudhury and Huma Abedin. For the occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star fashionably arrived in a black parka. The utilitarian garment featured elegant elements like a waist tie and puffed sleeves, bringing it instant femininity. Holmes smartly paired the piece with a knee-length skirt, creating a monochrome moment that was tough but sweet. In true...
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Blooms in Floral Silk Dress and Sparkly Satin Mules at Markarian’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton gave pregnancy style a “Bridgerton”-worthy twist for Markarian’s Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held at the The Prince George Ballroom, Hilton joined a starry front row with Denee Benton, Heidi Gardner and Jo Ellen Pellman to view Alexandra O’Neill’s newest collection. The French Sole collaborator arrived for the in a sweet floral midi dress. The $2,550 blue silk fit-and-flare number, hailing from Markarian’s Spring 2022 collection, included a waistline cinched with spaghetti ties. However, its most charming elements were a print of white lace and silver stripes, layered with delicate yellow and dark green floral...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Model legends walk Sergio Hudson's NY Fashion Week runway

NEW YORK – With model legends Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Gisele Zelauy on his runway, Sergio Hudson took New York Fashion Week on a vibrant, outlandish safari Sunday inspired in part by the blues, yellows and oranges favored by the Ndebele of southern Africa. But attitude was just...
Daily Events Diary: Eva Longoria Toasts To L’AGENCE, Zach Weiss Takes The Party Up A Few Levels, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Kicking off NYFW, Eva Longoria was in town to join L’AGENCE and Casa Del Sol Tequila in hosting a stylish gathering of models and industry insiders. Held in the picturesque surroundings of Goldbar, guests joined Longoria (who was kitted out in L’AGENCE’s Annalise sweater dress) to discover her new alcohol brand, Casa Del Sol. Among those in attendance were Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Maryam Maquillage, Frida Aasen, Robert Verdi, Ana Navarro, and Ken Paves.
WWD

Jimmy Choo and Mugler Host L.A. Cocktail Party

Click here to read the full article. “Los Angeles is the natural place for this collaboration to come out,” said Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader while standing alongside Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi. The two, cohosts for the night, were celebrating their line of footwear at a cocktail party on Tuesday evening inside Terminal 27 — the luxury L.A. retail shop that opened last year, taking over celebrity florist Eric Buterbaugh’s former space.More from WWDInside The Thierry Mugler Retrospective Opening in ParisPhotos of the Best Fashion Moments from the 46th Season of 'SNL'Paris Museum Unveils Details of Thierry Mugler Exhibition “We notice that...
WWD

Pantone’s Fall 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Pantone’s fall 2022 color projections have made a big impact at New York Fashion Week, with all 15 projected trends popping up on the runway. Last week, the color institute revealed its fall 2022 color report that named a wide range of hues as the season’s reigning color trends. The report ranged from neutrals, like ivory and a peachy beige to bold colors like a neon orange, emerald green and golden yellow.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 ColorsPhotos of Janet Jackson's Style Many designers and fashion brands...
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Adds Sparkle to Her Step in Flared Crystal Heels at Tory Burch’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gives sophisticated-chic energy for fashion week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted at the Tory Burch fall 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Monday while wearing a look that brought some sparkle. For the outfit, Holmes donned a double-breasted white trench coat that featured structured shoulders for a refined appearance. Under it, she wore a brown sweater dress that added a nice pop of color. She accessorized with a black and cream Tory Burch handbag that was...
E! News

Your Go-To Lookbook for Celebrity Style at New York Fashion Week

Watch: Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week. Attention, fashionistas! New York Fashion Week is finally here. Just one look at the lineup and you'll see that it's going to be one very chic celebration of the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are just a few of the designers who will be presenting this year from Friday, Feb. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
E! News

Julia Fox Dominates New York Fashion Week Runway Just Hours After Kanye "Ye" West Breakup

Watch: Julia Fox Says She's NOT Dating Kanye "Ye" West for Clout. All of the lights were on Julia Fox at New York Fashion Week. Just hours after confirming her split from Kanye "Ye" West, the 32-year-old actress stole the show during LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Feb. 14. Opening the show, the model strutted down the runway in a high-neck, long-sleeved black dress with cutouts and her hair slicked back into a bun. A pair of statement earrings, matching bracelets, heels and bold eye makeup completed the look.
Brandon Maxwell Honors His Mammaw With A Stunning Fall ’22 Collection

On Saturday evening, Brandon Maxwell honored his grandmother Louise Johnson, known as Mammaw to him, at an intimate and personal show held in the Daryl Roth theatre in Union Square. His Fall Winter ’22 show began with a video of Siri reading the designer’s Wikipedia biography asking, ‘Who is Brandon Maxwell?’ The footage featured some of his professional highlights, followed by family videos and photographs of his grandmother. Johnson, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, has served as an inspiration to the Texan designer since his childhood.
Footwear News

La La Anthony Goes Monochrome in Little Black Dress & Pointy Boots for Hardware LDN’s Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony makes all-black look super-chic for her latest appearance. The “Power” actress was spotted while attending the Hardware LDN fall 2022 show on Monday in London while wearing a sleek fashion-forward look. For the outfit, Anthony donned a black leather trench jacket that incorporated an eye-catching red trim. The double-breasted jacket also had sleeves covered in fluffy feathers, which added a sophisticated feel. Underneath, Anthony wore a black sheer mock turtleneck minidress that had black vertical stripes. She...
Watch Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Hilary Rhoda, Nadine Leopold, Christian Siriano, Joe Zee, and More Celebrate The Daily’s 20th

Not everyone could make The Daily’s 20th anniversary party last week at Paradise Club so some sent in video messages to wish us well as we exit our teens. Watch as Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Christian Siriano, Hilary Rhoda, Prabal Gurung, Nadine Leopold, Joe Zee, Dennis Basso, Nicole Miler, and more send in wishes to team Daily. Where would we be without you?
