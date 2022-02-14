ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ Becomes Top-Selling Album in America

Spin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of fan anticipation, Mitski’s recent album Laurel Hell debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 and earned the #1 spot for album sales. The indie darling has seen a steady rise in fame over the past few years following...

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Mitski – ‘Laurel Hell’ review: meta musings set to her grandest music yet

After releasing her fifth album ‘Be The Cowboy’ in 2018, Mitski found herself at an impasse. As touring wrapped up for her best record to date – a baroque blending of gothic grandeur and twisted disco – she told fans that, after a milestone show at New York’s Central Park the following year, she’d be stepping away from the stage “indefinitely”.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mitski review, Laurel Hell: Artist owns her contrariness on this free-sounding jumble of ideas

Heaven knows what Harry Styles’s fans will make of Mitski when she opens up for him on tour this summer. They’ll be in the zone for “Watermelon Sugar” highs, and 31-year-old Mitski Miyawaki is going to wallop them with experimental ennui. Though Laurel Hell finds her edging warily into the most poppy territory of her career, the mood of her sixth album is still despondent. She sounds like a sarky indie kid slumped against the wall at the school disco, wondering what the point is. “How do other people live? I wonder how they keep it up?” she asks over...
THEATER & DANCE
celebrityaccess.com

Aaron Lewis Has No. 1 Selling Country Album in America

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Aaron Lewis’ latest release, Frayed at Both Ends is the #1 selling album in America this week based on physical sales and digital downloads. Lewis’ unfiltered take on long-forgotten country was built around songs he had written with friends and allowed the room to...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitski
Person
Adele
Gonzaga Bulletin

Mitski makes a musical return with the melancholic 'Laurel Hell'

Mitski has returned after a nearly four-year-long hiatus with an album that may very well be her last. Her sixth studio album, “Laurel Hell,” seems to be a long and complicated breakup letter to the music industry itself. The singer decided to retire in silence in 2019, removing...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Mitski's Laurel Hell Succeeds in Spite of Its Identity Crisis

Mitski is always beckoning, no matter how she may recoil. Her work stacks contradictory compulsions: She wants, and wants to be wanted; at any moment, she’ll offer herself up, or be taken, or take. She has all the power, and none. She can’t have enough or be enough for even herself.
MUSIC
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ cuts with pure, silver fury

Mitski’s sixth studio album “Laurel Hell,” released on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a distant, synthy opus that looms over its listener, leaving behind an unshakeable lingering dread. It is Mitski to the highest degree. Coming out of a nearly three-year hiatus originally intended to be a permanent...
MUSIC
dbknews.com

Mitski returns with the introspective ‘Laurel Hell’

Indie rock artist Mitski released her sixth studio album Laurel Hell to fans on Friday, after taking an indefinite break from music in 2019. Her last show was in Central Park on Sept. 7 of that year, after announcing to fans it would be her “last show indefinitely.”. Now,...
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Music Video#Album Sales#Tastemaker Albums
Rolling Stone

Mitski Turns Ambiguity Into a Power Source on ‘Laurel Hell’

“Sometimes I think I am free,” Mitski sings nearly halfway through her new album, “Until I find I am back in line again.” The moment comes during “Everyone,” one of the more understated, easy-to-gloss-over numbers on Laurel Hell, a record that both buries and embeds its meaning in synthesizer sheen. If the singer-songwriter’s previous records, like 2014’s unfettered Bury Me At Makeout Creek or 2016’s breakthrough Puberty 2, introduced Mitski Miyawaki as an open-hearted chronicler of millennial malaise, her latest work is a much more emotionally tentative offering. Working with longtime collaborator Patrick Hyland, Mitski lets her arrangements and Eighties-pastiche pop...
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Mitski goes electronic and looks inward on 'Laurel Hell'

Mitski, "Laurel Hell" (Dead Oceans) "Let's step carefully into the dark," Mitski sings to begin her new album, and continues, "Once we're in, I'll remember my way around." Strategic, sure-footed, vulnerable and prepared to face all sorts of trouble: That sums up Mitski's songwriting as it has unfolded on the albums she has been making since she was a music student in 2012. Over the decade she has chronicled yearnings, frustrations, messy romances, the life of a performer and the persistence of doubts and questions. Along the way, her music has moved through piano-centered orchestral pop, guitar-driven indie-rock and, with "Be the Cowboy" in 2018, a willingness to try for pop bangers.
MUSIC
thequakercampus.org

The Psyche of Mitski Revealed Sonically Through Laurel Hell

Mitski released her sixth album, Laurel Hell, on Feb. 4, 2022, through the record label Dead Oceans and alongside producer Patrick Hyland. Laurel Hell is available on several platforms such as Apple Music, Pandora, YouTube Music, and Spotify. Naturally, Mitski announced a sold-out tour for this year with two L.A. dates on March 2 and March 3 at the Shrine Exposition Hall. In addition to her own tour, she will also be opening for Harry Styles’ UK tour dates.
MUSIC
thecentraltrend.com

Mitski has ended her indefinite leave with the perfect comeback album, Laurel Hell

Laurel Hell: Mitski’s reappearance into the music world and her wave “hello” to fans after a long four years dormant. This album might’ve never been an album in the first place, and for that, my already loud crying became a full-blown cryfest. My ugly crying was muffled by the angelic persona she exudes in her music, but I can’t come to terms with the fact that I might’ve never heard new Mitski music ever again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
Campus Times

Out of a two-year hiatus, Mitski explores relationships in ‘Laurel Hell’

Mitksi’s highly anticipated sixth album “Laurel Hell” has dark origins, but the atmosphere of the name aptly encompasses the album. It gets its name from large thickets of laurel that grow in southern Appalachia, which are simultaneously beautiful and ominous — the thickets can be so dense that people get hopelessly lost.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Mitski – Laurel Hell

Mitski, singer-songwriter and indie-pop artist, recently released her most impressive album yet: Laurel Hell. She uses a mix of electronic, rock and indie production to tell stories of love, heartbreak and her career. Most of the songs are around or under 3 minutes, but she manages to tell in-depth stories that allow listeners to join this established artist on her emotional journeys.
MUSIC
Spin

Fantastic Negrito to Release Ambitious Ancestral Concept Album, Shares ‘Highest Bidder’

Oakland singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito will release his fourth studio album, White Jesus Black Problems on June 3. The first single “Highest Bidder’ was released this morning, alongside the album announcement. This genre-traversing track explores themes of racism, capitalism, and the true meaning of freedom. The accompanying video follows...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bastille Storms the U.K. Chart With ‘Give Me The Future’

Bastille blasts to No. 1 on the U.K. survey with Give Me The Future (Virgin), for the pop group’s third leader. Future debuts at the top of the Official U.K. Albums Chart with physical sales accounting for 85% of its first-week tally, plus the biggest digital download tally of the cycle, the OCC reports.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

The meaning of Mitski's Laurel Hell is frighteningly beautiful

Mitski’s new album, Laurel Hell, was released on 4 February 2022, but what’s the meaning of the title? It’s surprisingly sinister. Laurel Hell, Mitski’s sixth album, acknowledges her hiatus from music while documenting a period of her life where she questioned the value of making music. It also reflects on her position as a celebrity, where millions of eyes are focused on her every move.
BEAUTY & FASHION
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Mitski, East Bay’s Toro y Moi top this week’s list of hot new music

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Mitski, “Laurel Hell” (Dead Oceans) Months before her new album came out, Japanese American indie-pop star Mitski’s nationwide tour sold out. “Laurel Hell” was one of the selections we highlighted in The Chronicle’s preview of 2022 albums, and it’s this week’s most notable release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Northwestern

Liner Notes: On “Laurel Hell,” Mitski gets existential about her relationship with music

When Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski Miyawaki released the first single of her sixth album in October 2021, my first listen felt like I was looking into a mirror. The song, “Working for the Knife,” details the constant pressure Mitski has felt as she navigates the music industry. Under the watchful eye of the public, she felt an overwhelming sense of dread and duty, which resulted in her decision to take a hiatus from music in 2019. When she released the song, it was her re-entry into music ahead of the release of her latest album “Laurel Hell” on Feb. 4. But it also served as a thoughtful rumination on the constant conflict between obligation and inspiration.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy