The best gifts often come in the form of a loved one’s embrace. Those moments can be so special, in fact, that sometimes you can’t help put to capture the moment forever — that’s exactly what happened when these two little boys reunited at an airport. We’re not sure how they’re related or how long it’s been since they last saw each other, but in any case, the joy they have as soon as they lock eyes is absolutely heartwarming.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO