Valentine’s Day Desserts with Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
 1 day ago

It’s time to celebrate the sweetest day of the year!

If you’re spending the day with your favorite person or favorite kiddos– a nice desert to make together at home is a great way to cap off Valentine’s Day. Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars has sorts of fun ingredients perfecting for making a very special desert for that special someone!

Xavier stopped by to see 2 easy delicious Valentine’s Day desserts with the Traverse City Fustini’s team.

To find more recipes from Fustini’s, click here.

9&10 News

Local Food Pantries in Need of Volunteers This Winter

Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue is actively looking for volunteers. They say they are expecting to feed a lot more people this winter. Most who help out are students—especially those in agricultural studies. Duties include repacking groceries for people and providing drive-up services, to avoid exposure to Covid.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Valentines Craft Show Gives Back To The Cadillac Community

What is a better way to spread some love than by giving back to others?. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, one group out of Cadillac held their very first craft show at Green Acres living facility on Saturday. Friends Heather Baxter and Laura Sundstrom first bonded over...
CADILLAC, MI
