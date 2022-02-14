Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to host ‘American Song Contest’

Kelly Clarkson has passed along Kacey Musgraves’ dire warning to “stay away from a boy like that” on the Thursday (Feb. 10) episode of her eponymous talk show. For the latest edition of Kellyoke, host Clarkson and her band Y’all put their own spin on “Breadwinner,” a fan favorite track from Musgrave’s 2021 album Star-Crossed. The original is a soft, cautionary tale against dating men who can’t handle your success, full of bouncy percussion and sparkling harmonies. The three-time Grammy winner, on the other hand, brought the song up an octave and gave it a harder edge with her signature chesty vocals. Funky synthesizer organs and guitar work round out the instrumentals. Clarkson pretty much never misses, and with this cover, the shining moment comes just after the one minute mark, when she belts out, “The fault isn’t mine.”
