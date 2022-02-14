Valentine’s Day Spending

I forgot it was Valentine's day yesterday. They played three sappy love songs on the radio and said Happy Valentine's day to everyone. I loudly said a few expletives in the car and headed to Target. I haven't been in the store in a very long time. The store and the bathroom was the usual, well lit and clean. I got a cart and wended my way around the store. They had plenty of displays of flowers, candy and gifts in the front of the store. I opted to still traipse through the store. I got a card that was less than $3.99! I believe in the sentiment, but should a cardstock card cost more than a gallon of gas, uh no. I scanned through the aisles and saw some Valentine's day candy already discounted. I was very excited and headed towards that end cap. I had taken maybe three steps and a gentleman appeared and started loading up his cart. I was mildly annoyed, but he must have had plenty of love at his house because he bought all the discounted candy that was left. I figured that must be a sign for me to double check the rest of the aisles. All of the other Valentine's bargain items including candy were all gone. I stood in the checkout line and watched all of the discounted candy that I missed putting in my cart. I decided to go check another great place for discounted candy, CVS Pharmacy and Shoprite. I have my eyes on a few bags of candy. I am making room in the freezer for more discounted candy which I’m buying tomorrow.

8 HOURS AGO