Valentine’s Day Spending

The best and worst gifts to give on Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day comes once a year and millions celebrate through date nights and romantic gestures. Americans go all out for this holiday by spending hundreds of dollars for this single day, over $23.9 billion dollars, according to...
Valentine's Day, a special day for sweethearts everywhere, but for 95-year-old Justin Chrane and his 94-year-old wife Norma, this day is extra special. Married at 18 and 19 years old, the couple is celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary. “But she’ll tell people I’m on a trial basis, that’s what she’ll...
They say love doesn't cost a thing, but Valentine's Day is a different story. For starters, anyone going on a date on the Feb. 14 holiday can expect to pay top dollar for a table for two. Restaurants, which have been under pressure since the very start of the pandemic, are charging more for meals to combat ongoing staffing challenges and higher food costs.
Happy Galentine’s Day! If you want to surprise your friend with a treat that shows that you “get” her, how about a book you know she’d love; cozy socks to wear on your walks together; or a sweet card listing all the reasons you love her.
It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't hit the store for your special someone yet, time is running out. Massachusetts residents are heading out in droves to pick up the Valentine's Day classics and they're willing to spend some money. Lots of money in fact. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day between cards, gifts, candy, and an evening out. That's up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year. Valentine's spending in Massachusetts and across the country has been in a slump since it peaked at $27.4 billion right before the pandemic hit in February of 2020.
Ah Valentine’s Day, the Hallmark gift-iversary has returned once more and expectations are high this year. But as much as we’d love to make the ideal impression on that special someone, one simple fact remains – gift-giving is an expensive process. From roses and lingerie to chocolates and getaways, the best Valentine’s Day gifts aren’t exactly cost-effective and penny-pinching will get you nowhere in the romance stakes. Thankfully, there’s more than one way to get your money’s worth this Valentine’s Day.
Deciding what to get that special someone — or even a close friend or mom — for Valentine’s Day can be tricky. Should you go with something classic like a bouquet of roses or other flowers? Is chocolate a better way to go? Jewelry can be costly and is often filled with high expectations, so it can be a hard gift to get right.
Students can give back to the community this Valentine’s Season. Valentine’s Day is about date nights and romantic gestures, but this season is also about giving back to your community. Giving Hearts day is on Feb. 10, and is celebrated by donating time and money to various nonprofit organizations. Various organizations around the midwest participate in this event and seek participation for people around their local communities.
Valentine's Day places pressures on couples to make the day the most romantic and memorable one of the year. Valentine's Day can feel like singles awareness day for those who are not partnered. As long as you have clear expectations, this day can be special without grand, expensive gestures. Did...
Before the panic becomes overwhelming, last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts don’t have to be an IOU. With a little ingenuity, that special someone won’t have to know that you didn’t plan too far in advance. No one wants to spend that romantic day in the doghouse, right?
February, the month of romance and swapping valentines, is not all about chocolates and flowers. February is a cold, wet month. It is the shortest month and the only month with fewer than 30 days. It was named after the Latin term februum, which means purification, via the purification ritual...
Are you happy with your Valentine’s present this year? There’s a lot of pressure on couples to get their significant other the right gift and not all partners knock it out of the park. Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder of the dating app Wingman, says Valentine’s Day gifts can tell you a lot about your relationship.
A few weeks ago, Regency Retirement Village of Tuscaloosa put out a simple request: Send our residents Valentine’s Cards. Boy, did the community deliver!. They received cards from the Hillcrest High School Honors Society, local Girl Scouts troops and even a family living in Pennsylvania. “Just reading a letter...
Health experts say people should eat in moderation. If you received a box of chocolates this Valentine’s Day, you may wonder what that means. Those experts say you should not eat more than one ounce of chocolate per day. A 10-ounce Whitman’s Sampler has 22 pieces in a box....
It’s Valentine's Day which means one thing: loads of couples are out there, being couples and thinking about the fact that they are couples. Meanwhile, single people are living their lives as usual, safe in the knowledge that they don't have to spend a shit tonne of money on a “special dinner” or “some wine” – unless they want to on themselves.
Whether you're single, dating someone new or you and bae still don't have plans, Bumble's intimacy expert shares tips to feel the love instead of stress. Many of us show love to the special people in our lives year-round, but Valentine’s Day is a time to take it up a notch. Because it’s a day notorious for public displays of love, expectations can be high and it can create unwanted anxiety. Maybe you’re anxious because you still don’t have plans for the day or you’re worried your partner won’t be blown away. On the flip side, perhaps you don’t have a Valentine this year and you’re dreading seeing all the happy couples on your timeline.
I forgot it was Valentine's day yesterday. They played three sappy love songs on the radio and said Happy Valentine's day to everyone. I loudly said a few expletives in the car and headed to Target. I haven't been in the store in a very long time. The store and the bathroom was the usual, well lit and clean. I got a cart and wended my way around the store. They had plenty of displays of flowers, candy and gifts in the front of the store. I opted to still traipse through the store. I got a card that was less than $3.99! I believe in the sentiment, but should a cardstock card cost more than a gallon of gas, uh no. I scanned through the aisles and saw some Valentine's day candy already discounted. I was very excited and headed towards that end cap. I had taken maybe three steps and a gentleman appeared and started loading up his cart. I was mildly annoyed, but he must have had plenty of love at his house because he bought all the discounted candy that was left. I figured that must be a sign for me to double check the rest of the aisles. All of the other Valentine's bargain items including candy were all gone. I stood in the checkout line and watched all of the discounted candy that I missed putting in my cart. I decided to go check another great place for discounted candy, CVS Pharmacy and Shoprite. I have my eyes on a few bags of candy. I am making room in the freezer for more discounted candy which I’m buying tomorrow.
Valentines Day falls on the same day EVERY-SINGLE-YEAR. So you have 364 days to plan ahead. Gifts are not mandatory but they sure are appreciated, so don't make yours a failure. PUT SOME EFFORT. Nothing says "I didn't put a single ounce of thought into this" than showing up with...
Comments / 0