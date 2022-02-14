ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Wicked ’90s shmup Thunder Dragon 2 joins the Arcade Archives

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA particularly neat shmup just Hamster’s ever-growing Arcade Archives last week. NMK’s Thunder Dragon 2, now available to download on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, has nestled itself between some 300 examples of the genre already available via Hamster Corporation’s record-breaking game collection. Originally released to the...

Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Announces More Poke Ball Replicas, Heal Ball Available for Pre-Order

The Pokemon Company is continuing its collaboration with The Wand Company to produce more high-quality replica Poke Balls. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced plans to release four more replica Poke Balls in 2022, all of which will first be available on the online Pokemon Center retail site for one month before being released to other retailers. The first Poke Ball to be released this year will be the Heal Ball, followed by the Friend Ball, Quick Ball, and Cherish Ball. Pre-orders for the Heal Ball are available now here at SIdeshow Collectibles for $100.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Hypes Its Latest Episode with Season 2 Key Art

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season two has been a revelation to watch. The show has lived up to every promise it made fans about succeeding season one. Its latest release is now trending globally as season two is almost finished. And now, a new poster has gone live to highlight the main players of episode 80.
COMICS
zeldadungeon.net

Ocarina of Time’s Lake Hylia Showcased in Unreal Engine 5

Do you remember when you first set foot in Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and how blown away you were by the epic, vast world you were about to explore? That moment was pretty life changing for me as a kid. But, alas, the years have gone by; and though many long-time Zelda fans probably saw Ocarina of Time as a majestic and artistic masterpiece at the time of its release, the graphics of modern games sort of blow that N64’s art style out of the water. With that in mind, YouTube content creator RwanLink, who is known for his many outstanding Zelda animations, has recreated an absolute majestic showcase of Lake Hylia in the beautiful Unreal Engine 5. Having already redesigned Kakariko Village as well, this rendition of Lake Hylia is part of an ongoing series that, as RwanLink states in the description, “re-imagines different environments as if they exist in real life.”
VIDEO GAMES
#Arcade Archives#Dragon#Nmk#Hamster Corporation
Destructoid

Wii Sports gets its revival in Nintendo Switch Sports this April

The star of the Nintendo Wii will live on in the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Sports is a new iteration of the Wii Sports series, bringing Bowling, Tennis, and more to Nintendo’s handheld on April 29, 2022. Revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Switch Sports is a six-pack of...
TENNIS
Destructoid

Splatoon 3’s post-apocalyptic style creates a wild-looking world

During yesterday’s absolutely stacked Nintendo Direct, the developer offered up only a little news on one of this year’s biggest Switch sequels, Splatoon 3. While squid kids might have been expecting a closer look at the multiplayer shooter, all we received was a rough release window and a brief preview of the revamped co-op mode, Salmon Run.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Namco's 'New Rally-X' Is Joining Arcade Archives On Switch This Week

Hamster has confirmed that this week's Arcade Archives title is Namco's 1981 racer, New Rally-X. Originally released in 1981, New Rally-X improves on the original Rally-X (which is also part of the Arcade Archives series) by showcasing ever-so-slightly better visuals and a new soundtrack. It also has easier gameplay and a few gameplay tweaks, all of which made it more popular in Japan than the first title.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Classic Coin-Op Thunder Dragon 2 Blasts Off On Switch This Week

Hamster has announced that NMK's vertical shmup Thunder Dragon 2 is joining the Arcade Archives range this week. A sequel to Thunder Dragon – which is also part of the Arcade Archives series – and hit arcades back in 1993. You'll be able to play it solo or simultaneously with a friend.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Enthusiast

Solful collection: Upcoming shmup Sol Cresta getting Limited Run release

The hour of PlatinumGames’ Sol Cresta is almost upon us (February 22, to be exact). The space shooter looks like a delightful retro affair for all of us who grew up with titles like Axelay and Ikaruga, as well as games in the Cresta series. To the shock of literally no one, Limited Run Games has announced a physical release for Sol Cresta. Pre-orders go live tomorrow, February 4, at 10 AM, and there will be two editions to purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dead Dragon

Top Contributors: Cedric Pabriga, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. This is IGN's Guide of Dead Dragon. In this Dead Dragon guide, you'll find strategies for the boss fight and tips and tricks for the dungeon. However, keep in mind that demi-dungeons in Nobody Saves the World are procedurally generated, meaning that it will be somewhat random for everyone!
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Get your motor runnin’ for Arcade Archives’ New Rally-X

It’s back to the earliest days of developer Namco for this week’s Arcade Archives release. Many, many moons before the Tekkens and Soulcaliburs of the world, Namco cut its teeth on simple arcade releases such as 1980’s Pac-Man, 1981’s Dig Dug, and this week’s download for Nintendo Switch and PS4, New Rally-X.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is out April 8 for Nintendo Switch

GBA remakes featuring voiced COs, fast-forwarding, and a reset-turn option. Just a few short years ago, we were wondering “where the hell is Advance Wars?” Well, the tactical series is finally coming back soon after a delay pushed it out of Nintendo and WayForward’s planned December 2021 launch. Per today’s Nintendo Direct news drop, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is releasing for Nintendo Switch on April 8, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Portal: Companion Collection brings the series to Nintendo Switch

Portal is one of my favorite game series of all time. It’s challenging, it’s funny, and it’s exactly the kind of bombastic romp I miss in AAA games right now. As announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, I can finally take the Portal series on the go with me, because both titles are being ported to the Switch in the Portal: Companion Collection. According to Valve, this will include both full single-player experiences, as well as the co-op mode from Portal 2, which will be playable via split-screen, local, or online multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Mario Kart 8 getting new paid DLC of remastered classic courses

Fans have been holding out hope for news on the next installment in the Mario Kart franchise for a while now, and unfortunately we’re going to have to wait a bit longer for that. The good news is, though, that Mario Kart 8 is getting paid DLC, which will be rereleases of classic courses from the other games in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will launch on February 23

The last of the announced Pixel Remasters arrives near the end of the month. The last of the six previously announced Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters has a firm release date. Square Enix confirms that the Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will go live for Steam and mobile on Feb. 23, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Front Mission 1 and 2 are getting remakes for the Switch

Square’s mech tactics series is getting a fresh look. The first two Front Mission games are getting remade for the Nintendo Switch. The Wanzers will take the battlefield once more, starting with Front Mission 1st: Remake this summer. Announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, Front Mission 1st: Remake will be...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

A Pokemon Legends patch is out, and fixes some glitches

A new Pokemon Legends: Arceus patch is out (1.0.2), and it mostly deals with bug fixes, including one that addresses Cherrim. Dealing with specific issues that can cause crashes or other issues, the patch actually gives us notes on what was fixed. One bug involved throwing a Pokeball that contains a Pokemon while trying to pick up a lost satchel: which could freeze the game. Another bug “made it difficult to catch a Cherrim” under some conditions. Another was a straight-up progression-halting problem, which wasn’t elaborated upon.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

NES and SNES Switch Online maintenance is mysteriously scheduled for after the Direct

[Update: The mystery is solved! Nintendo added EarthBound (SNES) and EarthBound Beginnings aka Mother (NES) to the Nintendo Switch Online retro game library.]. Nintendo has revealed that NES and SNES Switch Online maintenance is coming after the Direct today, which could indicate more games are on the way. It seems like the perfect time to drop some new games, as Nintendo often rolls with the “it’s available now/after the Direct!” style marketing. It’s a small little tease, but it’s always a fun thing to speculate about when there’s going to be a new 40-minute full-size Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES

