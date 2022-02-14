Town of St. Albans seeking moving service for town hall relocation

The community is invited to a special Town Hall Series with Lakeway City Manager Julie Oakley, which will kick-off next week with the first of four planned this year. The first town hall will take place on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lakeway City Hall (1102 Lohmans Crossing Road). This town hall will focus on business and development, and feature members of the Building & Development Services Department. It will start with a presentation on the City development & permitting process, including information on new home and commercial permits, and give an overview of some ongoing and planned developments. Then, members of the community will have a chance to meet and interact with staff from Code Compliance, Building Inspection, Planning and Environmental services. The community will be able to ask questions during this interactive town hall. While we encourage the community to join us at this event, we understand some will not be able to make it in-person. Therefore, the town hall will also be live streamed and recorded. You will be able to watch it from this location on our website: Videos - Meetings & Events | City of Lakeway, TX - Official Website (lakeway-tx.gov)

