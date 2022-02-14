ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans City, VT

Town of St. Albans seeking moving service for town hall relocation

St. Albans Messenger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ALBANS TOWN — To prep for its April move to the new town hall, the Town of St. Albans is requesting quotes for a moving company. “The Town of St. Albans is seeking a qualified vendor to provide furniture, fixtures and equipment (excluding IT equipment) relocation services for the new...

www.samessenger.com

