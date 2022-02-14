Canadian police seize multiple weapons and body armor after arresting protesters near the US border

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Canadian authorities seized an abundance of weapons and armor from protestors at the Canadian-US border over the weekend.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, 13 long guns, handguns and multiple sets of body armor were recovered.

Authorities also found a machete and a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity magazines connected to a small, organized group within a larger protest at the Canadian-US border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday.

The Coutts border crossing is one of several that has been blocked by protesters denouncing Covid-19 mandates.

“The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade,” the statement said. “This resulted in an immediate and complex investigation to determine the extent of the threat and criminal organization.”

The RCMP in Alberta said 11 people were arrested near the border crossing that connects Coutts to Sweet Grass, Montana.

After obtaining a warrant, police were able to search three trailers early Monday that were associated with the group, according to CNN.

The news comes after Ambassador Bridge — North America’s busiest land border crossing — reopened Sunday and Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, announced plans to loosen pandemic restrictions.

For almost a week, protesters blocked the bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit — severing the key trade route and dealing economic blows to both the US and Canada.

The bridge reopened Sunday night, allowing “the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again,” the Detroit International Bridge Company said.

The leader of Ontario announced the next day he plans to drop the province’s vaccine passport requirements on March 1 if its Covid-19 hospitalization rates continue to improve.

“The removal of these measures has always been our objective and something we have collectively worked towards for months now,” Premier Doug Ford announced.

“Let me be very clear: We’re moving in this direction because it’s safe to do so,” Ford said. “Today’s announcement is not because of what’s happening in Ottawa or Windsor but despite it.”

The “Freedom Convoy” protesters’ grievances stem from Canada’s new mandate requiring truckers to either be fully vaccinated when crossing the Canadian-US border or face a two-week quarantine.

The protest has attracted support from thousands more Canadians — even some who are fully vaccinated but say they want all Covid-19 preventative measures dropped.

Among the relaxed restrictions on tap in Ontario are the removal of some event capacity limits as soon as Thursday. Ontario also has a goal to “lift proof of vaccination requirements for all settings” on March 1.

But Ontario residents must still wear masks “for just a little bit longer,” Ford said.

“This is an important layer of protection that will allow us to proceed with our reopening plans.”

