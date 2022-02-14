ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes to Host Oscars 2022

By confirmed the news
extratv
extratv
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExolB_0eEJWVol00

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are hosting the 2022 Academy Awards!

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news a week after the outlet reported that the ceremony would be a three-act show, each hour hosted by a different person.

The trio will be officially announced as hosts on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. So far, they haven’t confirmed the report, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has also declined to comment.

It’ll be the first time in 35 years that three people have hosted the star-studded event. It’s going to make Oscar history — the show has never had so many women hosting the show in one night!

In recent years, the show has gone without a host. The last telecast to have a host was in 2018.

Variety was the first to break the news about Amy, Regina and Wanda’s major hosting gig.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Schumer hinted at “Big fun news comin.” We’ll have to wait and see if this is what she’s talking about!

Last week, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the Oscars nominees, which included Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Will Smith and Denzel Washington.

“Extra” broke down all the biggest surprises and snubs for the show.

There were several first-time nominees, including “Spencer” star Kristen Stewart. History was also made with two real-life nominated couples – Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, plus Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

“The Power of the Dog” led with 12 nominations.

The 94th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

2022 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Lady Gaga to Kristen Stewart

The Academy is keeping us on our toes. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. As such, they had the honor of delivering the good news that Kristen Stewart is up for her first-ever Academy Award following her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. (She joins other first-time nominees Beyoncé, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis.)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
NBC26

3 women will reportedly host the Oscars

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will reportedly share hosting duties at the 94th Oscars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each host will anchor a separate hour of the telecast. An official announcement will be made on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The Oscars will be held in front...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Leslie Jordan
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Wanda Sykes
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in surprising power suit to host 2022 Oscar nominations

Tracee Ellis Ross put on a stylish display on Tuesday to announce the 2022 Oscar nominations – despite the early hour. The Black-ish star looked gorgeous in a royal blue checked power suit as she called in via live stream from her LA home. Tracee was joined by actor Leslie Jordan, and she couldn't help but joke that her ensemble was her "workout outfit" when she was complimented on her look by Leslie.
CELEBRITIES
foxwilmington.com

Fans Want Tiffany Haddish or The Rock to Host the Oscars

The nominees for this year’s Academy Awards were announced this morning, but it’s still anyone’s guess as to who will host the show. The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018 with Jimmy Kimmel. A recent online poll of fans has comedian Tiffany Haddish as the top choice, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tina Fey and Amy Pohler, Queen Latifa, and Paul Rudd following behind. The sixth most popular choice was “no host!” The awards show is on March 27, so time is running out.
CELEBRITIES
ifiberone.com

In Brief: Billy Crystal to be honored; Taraji P. Henson to star in 'The Color Purple', and more

Multifaceted entertainer Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, The Critics Association announced on Tuesday. He joins Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy and Robert Wise as the only past Lifetime Achievement honorees in the organization’s 27-year history. As previously announced, Halle Berry will receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award during the ceremony. Crystal, a Tony and Emmy winner, is currently prepping his Broadway return in his first musical comedy, an adaptation of his 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night, which is set to open on April 27. The Critics Choice Awards will air live at 7 p.m. ET on TBS and The CW and will be tape-delayed in the West...
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

2022 Oscars to have three hosts for this year’s show

The Oscars will be a triple feature with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosting the Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday morning. Producer Will Packer made the announcement with Hall, Schumer and Sykes saying, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Actress Predictions

This year’s Best Actress contest leans into an Oscar staple, the biopic. Oscar-winners who played real people include Marion Cotillard as Edith Piaf (“La Vie en Rose”), Reese Witherspoon as June Carter Cash (“Walk the Line”), Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn (“The Aviator”), and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” (More on nominee Colman below.) Festivals Venice and Telluride launched a drumbeat of critical praise for first-time nominee Kristen Stewart as troubled, drug-addled Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s nightmare before Christmas “Spencer” (Neon). (The director’s last biopic thrust Natalie Portman into the Oscar race as “Jackie.”) Two-time Oscar nominee and...
CELEBRITIES
allaccess.com

Lady GaGa, Jared Leto & Jennifer Hudson Snubbed For Oscar Nods This Year

The OSCAR 2022 Nominations are out and LADY GAGA and JARED LETO (both previous winners) were snubbed this year despite their performances in the blockbuster movie HOUSE OF GUCCI. Jennifer Hudson was also left out of the "Best Actress" category despite her powerful performance as ARETHA FRANKLIN in RESPECT. GAGA,...
MOVIES
extratv

Oscar Nominations 2022: The Complete List!

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan are announcing the nominees during a livestream Tuesday morning. Watch the presentation below and scroll down for the complete list. The 94th Academy Awards will take place live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022. Best Picture. "Belfast" Laura Berwick, Kenneth...
MOVIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: When are the nominations announced and who are the frontrunners?

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony is fast approaching – with the nominations set to be announced tomorrow (8 February).After a year that has seen new releases from filmmakers including Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion and Paul Thomas Anderson, this year’s Oscar race is proving unusually difficult to call.Here’s what you need to know about the Oscars 2022 nominations process...When are the nominations announced?The nominations will be announced on Tuesday, 8 February at the very specific time of 1.18pm in the UK.The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday 27 March, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT/1am GMT (on Monday 28) ....
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Jordan to Announce 2022 Oscar Nominations

The 2022 Oscar nominations are nearly here, and on Thursday morning the Academy announced that actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will be on hand to announce the nominees next week. Ross (“Black-ish,” “The High Note”) and Jordan (“Will & Grace,” “The Help”) will host a live presentation of the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT and wrapping up in a second half starting at 5:31 a.m. PT. The announcement will be broadcast live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts, New York and Los Angeles Switch pool ports and satellite...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Penelope Cruz displays big appearance transformation in latest post

Penelope Cruz's appearance has often played a part in her appeal as a performer, but she's not shied away from transforming herself for a role if need be. The actress showed off just that with her latest social media post, where she reposted a snippet from one of her latest film releases, Official Competition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Gal Gadot Owns up to Major Blunder

Gal Gadot reflected on her "Imagine" viral video candidly in an interview with InStyle Magazine last month. The Wonder Woman star admitted that the clip may have been "in poor taste." She did not seem to harbor any ill-will toward the people who mocked the video online and turned it into a brutal meme.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Beyoncé, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis nominated In 94th Annual Academy Awards

Today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. The impressive list includes some notable names worth celebrating, including Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who received her first nomination for her song Be Alive in the movie King Richard. Speaking of King Richard, the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ellen DeGeneres Just Received The Most Devastating News–What Does It Mean For Her Career?

First the Ellen show came to an end, and now this?. After four seasons, NBC just cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which premiered in 2017, usually sees DeGeneres and sidekick host Stephen “tWitch” Boss guide contestants through twelve mini games for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy