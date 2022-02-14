Notre Dame: The Names To Know at Safety in 2023

Notre Dame needs a strong recruiting haul on offense in 2023, and right now there are only two commits in the class. But Notre Dame has finally completed its offensive staff, which means the Irish can now get everyone on the same page and ramp things up on the recruiting trail.
Notre Dame currently has the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class, and unlike past seasons there are players on the board that could allow the Fighting Irish program to finish at that spot. Landing the No. 1 class would be fun to talk about, but more importantly there are players...
Recruiting isn’t an exact science, each player typically is looking for something different in their recruitment. Facilities, location, weather, the pipeline to the NFL are just a few examples of what a recruit wants at the next level. Another one is the connection with your future teammates and two...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WYMT) - One Lawrence County football legend is now roaming the halls the house that Knute Rockne built. Former Lawrence County and UK wide receiver Gerad Parker has been named the tight ends coach at Notre Dame. Parker was a record-breaking receiver for the Bulldogs before going...
When you think of who is the face of Notre Dame football recruiting, Marcus Freeman’s name will most likely come up first. Well, that’s not exactly the case as many of the recruiting efforts are backed by either recruiting directors or in the Irish’s case, program director Chad Bowden.
