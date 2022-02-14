ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge dismisses Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times

By TOM HAYS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02deEB_0eEJQulE00
Palin NY Times Sarah Palin is escorted to her car by Ron Duguay after leaving the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a jury Thursday she felt like she was at the mercy of a “Goliath” when she first learned a 2017 New York Times editorial suggested her campaign rhetoric helped incite a mass shooting.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the ruling with a jury still deliberating at a New York City trial where the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate testified last week.

The judge said Palin had failed to show that The Times had acted out of malice, something required in libel lawsuits involving public figures.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff says he’ll let jury deliberations continue in case his decision winds up being reversed on appeal.

Lawyers for both Palin and The Times declined to immediately comment on the judge’s decision.

Palin sued The Times in 2017, claiming the newspaper had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with the editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

In the editorial, The Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

The Times acknowledged that the editorial wrongly described both the map, and any link to the shooting, but said the mistake wasn’t intentional.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed six more people Tuesday, including former Trump campaign members and state lawmakers, as it further expands its review into efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Honduras ex-President Hernández arrested at US request

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — (AP) — Police arrested former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández at his home on Tuesday, following a request by the United States government for his extradition on drug trafficking and weapons charges. The arrest came less than three weeks after Hernández left office and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California bills aim at social media, medical disinformation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Two California Democratic lawmakers took separate aim Tuesday at pandemic disinformation they claim receives a broad audience and misplaced credibility through social media platforms — rejecting concerns that their legislation might carry free speech or business privacy considerations. Sen. Richard Pan's proposal,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

For high court nominees 'When's your birthday?' matters

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Help wanted: Well-respected liberal jurist. Black. Female. Seniors need not apply. President Joe Biden's search for a nominee to the Supreme Court isn't just limited by credentials, race and gender. The reality for the nation's oldest president — and for any president — is that for a lifetime appointment on the nation's highest court, youth is particularly prized.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Utah's GOP-led death penalty repeal measure falls vote short

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A push to repeal the death penalty in Utah has been narrowly rejected, but an emotional hearing this week laid bare divisions among conservatives that have taken shape in Republican-led statehouses. In Utah, which became the first state to execute someone after...
UTAH STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Youngkin looks to root out critical race theory in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — It was literally the first thing Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, did when he took office last month: sign an executive order designed to root out critical race theory from the state’s education system. He ordered the Department of Education to...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

A gun in your carry-on? Some are calling for stiffer fines

With a surge in guns being discovered at airport checkpoints, some security experts are suggesting higher fines and even putting violators on a no-fly list to prevent firearms from getting on planes. Airport screeners found 5,972 guns at checkpoints last year, easily breaking a record set in 2019 despite a...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Steve Scalise
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

As Canada protests persist, so do challenges for Trudeau

TORONTO — (AP) — Canada has endured bitter divisions in the past, but the current wave of disruptive protests over COVID-19 restrictions is unprecedented in the extent it has undermined public trust in government leadership, starting at the top with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Monday, as criticism...
PROTESTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Billionaire LA candidate Caruso discloses vast holdings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Billionaire developer Rick Caruso, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, disclosed a vast network of investments and financial holdings Tuesday that included millions of dollars of stock in blue-chip technology, health care and financial services companies, as well as details on his sprawling real estate empire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Libel#Ny Times#The New York Times#The Times#Republican#Congressional#Democrats
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Senators issue bipartisan support for Ukraine, warn Russia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare bipartisan accord, Senate leaders issued a joint statement Tuesday signaling solidarity with an independent Ukraine and issuing a stern warning that Russia would pay a "severe price" of sanctions if President Vladimir Putin attacks across its border. Senators of both parties...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers. The preliminary decision by the agency judge is subject to review by...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes

NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time in two years for many people, the American workplace is transforming into something that resembles pre-pandemic days. Tyson Foods said Tuesday it was ending mask requirements for its vaccinated workers in some facilities. Walmart and Amazon — the nation’s No. 1 and 2 largest private employers respectively — will no longer require fully vaccinated workers to don masks in stores or warehouses unless required under local or state laws. Tech companies like Microsoft and Facebook that had allowed employees to work fully remote are now setting mandatory dates to return to the office after a series of fits and starts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

DA dismisses charges, allowing Vincent Simmons to walk free after 45 years behind bars

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. — A man convicted in 1977 of raping 14-year-old twin sisters is now free after years of maintaining his innocence. A judge had ordered a new trial for Vincent Simmons, ruling that exculpatory evidence had not been turned over to his original defense team, CNN reported. The district attorney then dismissed the charges against Simmons, KALB reported.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
55K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy