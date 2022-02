A little over a year ago I married my best friend. With that marriage, I got a man who loves me unconditionally, a man who prays with me, a man who insists on taking his family to church every Sunday, a man who is so gifted in so many ways (he can build or make anything he sets his mind to), a man who makes me laugh every single day and a man who would do anything on this earth to make me happy. I also got a man with two beautiful sons.

