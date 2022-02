It’s clear Paige DeSorbo is smitten with Craig Conover, but the Summer House star isn’t shy to admit that timing plays a big part in why their relationship works. “Last year at this time, I was so single. I think I went out to dinner every single night with my girlfriends. And now I’m like, ‘If you text me to go to one club,’ like, I can’t even imagine that. I just feel like I’m in a different place,” the 29-year-old reality star told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her upcoming Instagram Live with @Shop for Valentine’s Day set for Monday, February 14. “And I really like where I am right now. And I think everything happens for a reason and timing really is everything. I think if I had met Craig and dated him years ago when we actually met, it would’ve never worked.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO