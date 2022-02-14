ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Omnicell Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Omnicell OMCL reported its Q4 earnings results on...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Akamai Technologies AKAM reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: EnLink Midstream Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) EnLink Midstream ENLC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omnicell Omcl#Benzinga Trading School
Benzinga

Recap: Corcept Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Corcept Therapeutics CORT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Cedar Fair

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Cedar Fair FUN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Universal Forest Products's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Universal Forest Products UFPI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings

Within the last quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings. The company has an average price target of $256.22 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $197.00.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

A Preview Of Ryder System's Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Ryder System R is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Outset Medical

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Outset Medical OM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

QuantumScape's Earnings: A Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) QuantumScape QS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Radiant Logistics Chats Value Creation On Earnings Call

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Management from Radiant Logistics fielded questions from analysts and investors most concerned with the company's low valuation on a Monday call after the market closed. The stock has been largely range-bound in recent years even as its earnings have grown fivefold.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Zurn Water Solutions

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $42.75 versus the current price of Zurn Water Solutions at $34.59, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ZoomInfo And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Crude oil futures dropped around 3.5% on Tuesday, after reaching a new 7-year high level in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eversource Energy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Eversource Energy ES is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Essex Property Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Essex Property Trust. The company has an average price target of $365.8 with a high of $390.00 and a low of $335.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock SCU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Leidos (LDOS) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Leidos (LDOS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.50%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy