ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

North Gwinnett grad Brooke Lougher powers Georgia College softball sweep

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 1 day ago

North Gwinnett grad Brooke Lougher powered Georgia College’s two-game sweep...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia Football: Highlights of LB signee EJ Lightsey

Georgia added three new commitments on National Signing Day earlier this month, including. Fitzgerald (Ga.) linebacker EJ Lightsey chose the Dawgs. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect de-committed from Florida in December after Dan Mullen and his staff were let go. While South Carolina made a push, Georgia positioned itself well by getting Lightsey on campus for an official visit on Jan. 21, leading to Lightsey canceling plans to visit the Gamecocks the following weekend. The hard-hitting, athletic Peach State defender also held offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn, and Michigan among a number of other programs.
NFL
On3.com

Former Georgia kicker Kanon Parkman passes away

Former Georgia Bulldogs kicker Kanon Parkman passed away on Monday, his son, Blake Parkman, announced via his Instagram account. Parkman was just 48 years old. Parkman kicked in the 1991, 1993, 1994, and 1995 seasons for Georgia, and was medically redshirted in 1992. In his collegiate career, he made 99 of his 102 extra point attempts and 52 of his 76 field goals. He ended his collegiate career with 255 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ggc.edu

Friday nights come alive at Georgia Gwinnett College

While COVID-19 may have dealt a blow to many college extracurricular activities, Carl Woods, director of wellness and recreation at Georgia Gwinnett College, believes students still needed something to do that was safe, fun and healthy. Enter Friday Night Lights, an event where Woods invites GGC students to socialize, get...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Battalion Texas AM

A&M softball sweeps Aggie Classic Day 2

Texas A&M softball improved its season record to 4-0 with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, Feb. 12 on Day 2 of the Aggie Classic. A&M defeated Western Kentucky and A&M-Corpus Christi to continue its strong start to the 2022 campaign. The first game against Western Kentucky was highlighted by a...
SPORTS
Red and Black

UGA College of Pharmacy signs admissions deal with Georgia Gwinnett College

The University of Georgia College of Pharmacy and Georgia Gwinnett College recently signed an agreement which will allow undergraduate GGC biology students with concentrations in biochemistry to streamline admission into UGA’s Doctor of Pharmacy program, according to a UGA press release. The agreement will provide an early start for...
COLLEGES
Gwinnett Daily Post

Brookwood grad N'dea Jones signs with Atlanta Dream on training camp contract

The Atlanta Dream signed N’dea Jones and Khaalia Hillsman to training camp contracts, the organization announced Tuesday. Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward, was drafted with the No. 23 overall pick by the Washington Mystics in the 2021 WNBA Draft out of Texas A&M. A First Team All-SEC selection her senior year, the Atlanta native stands as Texas A&M’s all-time leading rebounder, setting the program record with 42 career double-doubles.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Georgia College
Texas Sports

No. 10/8 Softball sweeps Boston College & FGCU

FORT MYERS, Fla. – No. 10/8 Texas softball (3-1) climbed back into the win column on Saturday evening at the FGCU Softball Complex by getting two strong pitching performances while bashing five total HR's to sweep match-ups from Boston College (7-0) and FGCU (10-2, 6 inn.). Important Notes. Sophomore...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nowhabersham.com

10 former Georgia high school players in Super Bowl

Ten former Georgia high school football players, one head coach and two assistant coaches are participating in Sunday’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Each of the 10 players are the first from their schools ever to play in a Super Bowl. They are Von Bell (Ridgeland), Trey Hill (Houston...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

2023 Georgia DL includes 2 B1G programs in top 10

Defensive lineman Stantvious Smith from Albany, Georgia has 16 scholarship offers at this stage of his recruitment. On Monday, he revealed that 2 Big Ten teams are in his top group. Smith has Nebraska and Penn State in a wide-ranging top 10 along with Arkansas, Georgia, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville,...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

Three Rivers baseball, softball sweep Tuesday doubleheaders

The Three Rivers baseball and softball teams had doubleheaders on the road on Tuesday and the teams in black and goal came out with wins in all four games. In baseball, the Raiders made a trip down to Walnut Ridge, Ark. to take on Williams Baptist JV and dominated both games with winning scores of 10-2 and 26-2.
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
rattlerathletics.com

Softball Stretches Streak to Seven With Sunday Sweep

PORTLAND, Texas – On Saturday, it was a pair of offensive explosions that led to a pair of wins, but on Sunday, it was pitching and defense that lifted the St. Mary's Softball team to a pair of victories at the Javelina Invitational. The Rattlers (8-2) won their sixth...
PORTLAND, TX
Gwinnett Daily Post

Aces sign center Kalani Brown

The Las Vegas Aces improved their frontcourt depth Tuesday, signing Kalani Brown ahead of the upcoming season. Brown -- a former first-round pick out of Baylor -- has been playing in the new women's basketball league from Athletes Unlimited. In nine contests, she's averaged 14.4 points, six rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting a league-best 68.8 percent from the field.
NBA
KTSM

El Paso sends eight teams to Area Round of girls high school basketball playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and a total of eight local teams have punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Tuesday night. Girls High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)Tuesday, Feb. 15 ⁠— Finals •Franklin def. […]
EL PASO, TX
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech Softball vs. Marshall Sunday Canceled

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball’s game against Marshall previously scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday has been canceled. Marshall’s team bus was involved in an accident following the Thundering Herd’s 6-4 win over Saint Joseph’s, Saturday night at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta. Two individuals...
ATLANTA, GA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Baylor, coach Dave Aranda agree to extension through 2029

Dave Aranda and Baylor agreed on a contract extension that will keep him on the Bears' sideline through the 2029 season. The private school announced the extension Tuesday but did not disclose financial terms. Aranda led Baylor to a 12-2 record in 2021 -- the most wins in school history....
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy