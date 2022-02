Tears for Fears are readying their first new studio album in 18 years, and The Tipping Point will be released on Feb. 25. Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith have been previewing the record the past few months with a few songs, the most recent being “Break the Man” — and now the song has its own official music video, which was premiered on Thursday.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO