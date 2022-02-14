ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park staff removes privet to enhance Tandy Hills wildflower growth

 2 days ago
The city’s Park & Recreation staff shredded and treated 2 acres of privet on the west mesa of Tandy Hills Natural Area recently.

This is part of an ongoing project to remove privet so native wildflowers and grasses can return in abundance.

Privet is a nonnative, invasive shrub that has engulfed Tandy Hills and many other parks. Once privet is removed and controlled, seeds and roots of native plants are able to repopulate the area. Removing privet not only helps return the park to its prairie glory, but it also opens up a classic view of downtown Fort Worth -- the Queen of the Prairie.

Photo: Staff members shredded 2 acres of privet at Tandy Hills Natural Area around the outdoor classroom. Note the tower of Broadcast Hill Natural Area, acquired in 2020 through the City’s Open Space Conservation Program.

