Oskaloosa and Ottumwa have both qualified for the State Boys Bowling Tournament. At Monday’s (2/14) Class 2A qualifier in Des Moines, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa were the top two teams in the boys’ qualifying. The Indians’ Trey Van Wyk was the top individual with a three-game total of 743. Reiley Freeman of Ottumwa was fifth overall and Newton’s Austin Kennedy and Logan Bown also qualified for State. In girls’ 2A bowling, Newton finished first led by Libbie Keith with a 593 score. Oskaloosa placed third in the girls’ 2A team competition. The State 2A Bowling Tournament will take place next Tuesday (2/22) in Waterloo.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO