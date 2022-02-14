Upper Room 2-18

Neighbor, Jessica Penyoer told ABC15 that she didn’t expect the alerting news from the 5-year-old boy. Surprised to see him at that time of night, she first thought Salvatore’s dog had passed because he was speaking quickly and she misunderstood him. She also didn’t realize he was actually holding his infant sister; she told ABC15 that she thought he was holding a doll. But when she asked him more questions about what was going on, he told her, “My mom died in the shower. Can you take care of us?”

