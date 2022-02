Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best with perfect timing for the remainder of the season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.The Netherlands captain was in imposing form during the Reds’ hard-fought 1-0 victory at Burnley which helped maintain their pursuit of leaders Manchester City, who hold a nine-point advantage having played one match more.February’s Champions League restart – Liverpool go to Inter Milan this week – is usually the signal for Van Dijk to shift through the gears as the quest for trophies steps up.And having proved he has successfully recovered from anterior cruciate ligament surgery to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO