Senator Ron Johnson stands by his position that the Oshkosh Corporation should be allowed to build new vehicles for the U-S Postal Service where it is most-economically viable. Johnson has come under criticism for comments about not planning to pressure the company to place that production in Oshkosh rather than South Carolina–and that “Wisconsin has enough jobs already”. Johnson tells Jonathan Krause on “Krause and Company” that those demanding the work re-locate are trying to sabotage the company.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO