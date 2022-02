Click here to read the full article. All Rise‘s court will officially be back in session this June on its new home OWN, it was announced during the show’s virtual Television Critics Assoc. press tour panel on Wednesday. On the casting front, Christian Keyes (The Boys, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) will take over the role of Lola’s husband Robin, who was previously portrayed by Todd Williams. Additionally, Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the Right Thing) will recur as Judge Marshall Thomas. The third season picks up six months after the conclusion of Season 2, on “the night of the mid-term election as the...

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO