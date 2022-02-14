ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Summer House’ star Andrea Denver confirms he has a girlfriend

By Caroline Blair
 1 day ago

Sorry ladies, he’s taken!

“Summer House” star Andrea Denver is officially off the market, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

“I can’t spoil too much, but I’m dating someone, and I’m really happy,” Denver tells us.

“And it’s kind of related to my last summer. I can’t really say much. But yeah, I’m happy – I got to say that.”

Denver, 30, didn’t divulge his mystery girlfriend’s name, but he did reveal that he’s taking the relationship on the slower side.

“I’m excited for the future,” he continues. “But I like to keep my feet on the ground and take one step at a time. But, you know, let’s cross fingers and see what’s going to happen.”

But the model giddily shares that, with that said, it would be “really nice” to end up with his current boo.

Denver reveals that he’s officially taken.

“I’ve always been a family-oriented person, so I can’t wait for one day to find myself in that situation [getting married] hopefully the with the right person,” Denver says.

“It would be really nice [with her], but I want to be realistic … but it would be great.”

The Italian Stallion also teases that fans will see a different side to him than when they first met him on the spinoff series “Winter House” filmed in Vermont.

“I feel like you guys are going to experience a different Andrea from the Vermont Andrea that you guys had the chance to meet,” he tells us. “It was a really key year for me. Last year was a really intense year, but at the same time, I feel like it was a year of growth.”

Denver says he’s excited for viewers to see a different side to him this season.

He continues, “Even if it brings me back to some bad memories, I think one day I’m going to look at it as a really important year in my life.”

Regardless of a more challenging summer, he’s looking ahead: “I’m excited for the future. Let’s cross fingers and see what’s going to happen.”

“Summer House” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

#Summer House
