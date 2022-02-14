ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Afro-Latina Is Amplifying Black Latinx Storytellers in Film and TV

By Yvette Montoya
 1 day ago
Nydia Simone's work is built around a simple question: "How do I take the resources I have to create the world I want to see?" Since 2010, Simone, a Panamanian American filmmaker, has been working on producing Afro-Latinx- and Caribbean-centered content for film, TV, and digital platforms through her company Blactina...

