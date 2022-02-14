This Afro-Latina Is Amplifying Black Latinx Storytellers in Film and TV

It's Black History Month, and what better way to celebrate Black creators than to acknowledge Afro-Latinx actors in Hollywood finally getting the screen time and recognition they deserve? Thanks to actors and activists like Tessa Thompson, Jharrel Jerome, Rosario Dawson, and countless others speaking up about Afro-Latinx identity and representation on the screen — whether by using platforms such as social media, interviews, or award shows to do so — the industry has been making strides. This type of representation is important because these actors finally get to bring their full selves into the characters they embody. Hollywood gets to center other types of Latinx experiences, and viewers like me get to see ourselves reflected in media, having our lived experiences validated. Many people still can't believe that someone can be Black and Latinx, so when we have authentic representation that's executed well, this truly allows society to see us, especially when these roles don't play into negative stereotypes.
