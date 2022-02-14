ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vale drops $1.2B arbitration claim against Steinmetz

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Vale (VALE -0.3%) has dropped its court battle with Beny Steinmetz and associates less than half way through a planned 11-week trial into alleged...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

RLX Technology Continues Investment As Regulatory Clarity Awaits

RLX Technology (RLX) went public in January 2021, raising $1.4 billion in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO that was priced at $12.00 per ADS, above the expected range of $8.00-$10.00. The firm produces closed-system e-vapor smoking devices for sale in China. For 'risk-on' investors willing to hold RLX for...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Change Healthcare falls on report DOJ preparing suit to block United Healthcare deal

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) dropped 3% on a report that that the Dept. of Justice is preparing a lawsuit to block United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) from purchasing the company. The parties are expected to meet with the DOJ for a "last rites" meeting on the matter, according to Dealreporter, which cited sources familiar. The DOJ hasn't found any divestitures that would be acceptable to allay the antitrust concerns for the combination.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q1 2022

Form 13F filings show fund managers' top merger arbitrage stocks. Each quarter, I spend some time reading Form 13F filings from hedge funds that specialize in merger arbitrage, documenting, and then analyzing which M&A stocks the funds have bought and which ones they haven't. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in these funds and share the results with our Seeking Alpha community.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Business Partners#Bloomberg#The London High Court
Seeking Alpha

Rates Spark: A Short Drop Within An Uptrend

Given the magnitude of the recent rise in traded interest rates, a casual observer would be forgiven for concluding that tail risks, such as an escalation of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, present an asymmetric risk to interest rates to the downside. Curve flattening in most market configurations. Given the magnitude...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

An Introduction To Curaleaf: World's Largest Cannabis Company

With a massive footprint spanning 23 states, Curaleaf operates 117 dispensaries and 25 cultivation sites. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jesse Redmond as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Seeking Alpha

Broad Commodities - The Hedge Against Inflation And Supply Chain-Driven Disruptions

As inflation has proven more resilient than transitory, investors are searching for a way to protect their investments against erosion. 2021 will remain known as the year when both inflation and broad commodity investment woke up from their decade-long slumber. While distracted observers may chalk this up to chance, specialists will recognize the effect of disrupted supply chains and renewed demand on inflation and broad commodity investment. Historically, broad commodity investments, physical or futures contract-based, have been a very strong inflation hedge. This is particularly the case when inflation is unexpected, resulting from exogenous pressure or geopolitical effects. As inflation has proven more resilient than transitory, investors are searching for a way to protect their investments against erosion. If history is any guide, broad commodities stand head and shoulders above many other assets.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Shell moves to divest North Sea gas assets

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is preparing to sell stakes in two natural gas producing clusters in the British North Sea, according to Reuters. The Clipper Hub and Leman Alpha complex could fetch as much as $1b for the supermajor. Shell (SHEL) has sold a number of aging upstream assets in the North...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Healthcare Capital delays shareholder vote on Alpha Tau merger

SPAC Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCC) said it has adjourned a shareholders meeting to vote on its proposed merger with Alpha Tau Medical to allow more time for certain conditions of the merger agreement to be met. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Healthcare Capital said that the shareholders meeting held...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Perimeter Solutions: An Overlooked SPAC

Perimeter Solutions has 100% market share in the flammable retardant industry. A big shoutout to Nick Palmer for discovering Perimeter Solutions and sharing the thesis with me. Without him, this investment report would not be possible. Investment Thesis/Business Overview. Perimeter Solutions (PRM) has a monopoly in the United States for...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

TC BioPharm stock hits new post-IPO low

TC BioPharm Holdings (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock hit a new post-initial public offering low of $1.69 per share on Tuesday and has yet to close above its IPO price of $4.25. Shares of the biotech group last changed hands at $1.69, down 17% for the day, at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. After opening the session at $2 per share, the stock trended steadily downward, hitting a new 52-week low of $1.69 in late afternoon trading.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

United States Steel CFO Christine Breves to step down

United States Steel (NYSE:X) said Christine Breves, senior VP & CFO, will resign in 2022, after nine years of service with the firm. Breves will continue to serve as CFO while X conducts a search for a permanent replacement. She also agreed to stay on as executive VP – Business...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Get Ready For A Major Travel And Tourism Recovery This Year, New Study Says

Travel and tourism in the U.S. will outpace pre-pandemic levels this year, with the sector projected to generate $2 trillion, or 6% more than it did in 2019. Travel and tourism in the U.S. will outpace pre-pandemic levels this year, with the sector projected to generate $2 trillion, or 6% more than it did in 2019. That's according to new economic modeling by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), working with Oxford Economics.
LIFESTYLE
Seeking Alpha

Chart Of The Week - The Fed Vs. The Stock Market

Risk assets likely come under pressure (if history is a guide) as the Fed starts hiking rates. Fed Sweet Spot Indicator: Rate hikes, all else equal, tend to be bad for risk assets in that it incrementally removes monetary tailwinds, raises the discount rate used in valuations, reduces the equity risk premium, raises the odds of a recession, and overall - sends a signal to investors that the game is changing.
STOCKS
Reuters

Schindler reports quarterly earnings drop after challenging 2021

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler (SCHP.S) reported on Wednesday a 15% drop from a year earlier in its fourth-quarter earnings citing a mix of challenges in 2021, including supply chain disruptions, electronics shortages, and material and freight cost inflation. Quarterly net profit came in at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy