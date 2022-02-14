ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Medical device maker Marizyme files to uplist shares, conduct $15M offering

By Val Kennedy
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Medical device maker Marizyme (OTCQB:MRZM) is seeking to uplist its shares to Nasdaq and conduct a public offering of around $15M. The maker of grafting treatments for use in...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Rafael Holdings announces secondary share offering

Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) filed for a secondary offering of ~2.8M class B shares by selling stockholders, par value $0.01/share. RFL will not receive any proceeds from this offering, as per an SEC filing. As of Feb. 11, there were ~20.9M class B shares outstanding.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Device#3m#Uplist#Mrzm#Univest Securities#Duragraft
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Healthcare Capital delays shareholder vote on Alpha Tau merger

SPAC Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCC) said it has adjourned a shareholders meeting to vote on its proposed merger with Alpha Tau Medical to allow more time for certain conditions of the merger agreement to be met. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Healthcare Capital said that the shareholders meeting held...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Silver Ring Value Partners Q4 2021 Letter

Silver Ring Value Partners Limited Partnership provides investment advisory services. The Company offers portfolio management, financial planning, and trading services. Silver Ring Value Partners serves investors in the State of Massachusetts. Dear Partners:. I hope that you are doing well. The partnership has compounded capital at an annualized rate of...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

RLX Technology Continues Investment As Regulatory Clarity Awaits

RLX Technology (RLX) went public in January 2021, raising $1.4 billion in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO that was priced at $12.00 per ADS, above the expected range of $8.00-$10.00. The firm produces closed-system e-vapor smoking devices for sale in China. For 'risk-on' investors willing to hold RLX for...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Omega Healthcare Investors: The 9.3% Yield Is Safe (For Now)

Omega Healthcare Investors made it through 2021 without cutting its dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) continued to outperform its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in the fourth quarter, which is one of the most important financial metrics for assessing a trust's performance. Even though the company is still dealing with the Omicron variant and labor shortages, if Omega Healthcare Investors manages its operator issues, the trust could rebound significantly in 2022.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Whiting USA Trust: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Whiting USA Trust (OTC:WHZT). The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1631 per share. On Friday, Whiting USA Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1631 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Discover Financial Services And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

European stocks dropped sharply on Monday, extending last week’s selloff. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Zebra Technologies: Scanning, No Additional Picking Here

Zebra Technologies has seen a boom in 2021 in the wake of the pandemic. Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) has seen a significant pullback as of recent in its share price, trading near the 52-week lows, as this comes after logistics markets (which are an important end market for the company) continue to be on fire.
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy